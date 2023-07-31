Kylie Minogue to play Las Vegas residency

The Australian pop icon will launch The Venetian Resort Las Vegas' new 1,000-seat Voltaire venue in November

Kylie Minogue has been named as the first headliner of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas’ new 1,000-seat venue, Voltaire.

The venue’s opening on 3 November will mark the start of the Australian pop icon’s first Vegas residency, where she will perform tracks from her upcoming new album Tension, alongside many of her greatest hits.

Billed as “blurring the lines between an intimate club, concert, and non-stop entertainment venue”, Voltaire is the vision of producer Michael Gruber.

“Everything about Kylie reflects the essence of Voltaire,” says Gruber. “Her music is fun. Her spirit is absolutely infectious. And she’s at the top of her game, which makes this a truly special moment for fans to connect in such an intimate environment.”

Voltaire, which will showcase top DJs, cabaret, burlesque and headline talent, also boasts table service including fine spirits and champagne to caviar and cookies.

“Voltaire will lead a revival in high-calibre nightlife giving guests an unexpected night out, but also the opportunity to see some of their favourite artists in an intimate way. It’s a pretty remarkable shift for the market,” says Patrick Nichols, president and CEO of The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

The space itself “brings to life an immersive key-hole themed room design, centred around modern-day art deco fantasy” by Emmy and Tony Award winning production designer Derek McLane, who has credits for shows such as Moulin Rouge and MJ on Broadway, the Academy Awards, and most recently as designer for the 2023 Met Gala.

“I really wanted it to feel like an escape from the environment of the casino floor. Something that felt like a completely different world. An intimate, exciting, and inviting world,” says McLane.

Tickets, tables, and packages for Kylie’s opening show and ongoing residency go on sale 9 August.

Other ongoing Vegas residencies include Kelly Clarkson at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood, Maroon 5 at Dolby Theatre, Park MGM, Adele at the Colosseum, Caesar’s Palace and Luke Bryan at Resorts World Theatre, Resorts World, with U2’s UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere run due to launch MSG Entertainment’s 17,500-seat/20,000-cap Sphere at The Venetian in September.

