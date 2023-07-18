Jason Aldean cuts gig short due to heat exhaustion

The 46-year-old country star was forced to curtail his performance at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut

Country singer Jason Aldean was forced to bring his recent concert in Connecticut to a premature end after suffering from “dehydration and heat exhaustion” on stage.

The 46-year-old American was playing the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Saturday (15 July), when temperatures reached up to 89°F/32°C, according to CBS News.

Video footage shows the star appearing to struggle midway through the performance, which was part of his Live Nation-promoted Highway Desperado US tour, before rushing from the stage.

“Just want to let you know, thanks to everybody that’s calling and checking,” says Aldean in a video posted to social media. “I’m doing fine. Just one of those things. It was hot. I was playing golf all day yesterday and then got to the show… I think it was a combination of dehydration and just heat exhaustion.”

“A rep has confirmed he is now doing well after experiencing heat stroke”

In a statement issued after the show, Xfinity says: “We appreciate your patience as we work on rescheduling a new date, as well as the outpouring of well wishes for Jason. A rep has confirmed he is now doing well after experiencing heat stroke during last night’s performance.”

The incident came a week after 17 people were taken to hospital, mostly for heat-related emergencies, during Ed Sheeran’s concert at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium in Pennsylvania, US.

Aldean was back in action at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, New York, the next night and the Connecticut date has since been rescheduled for 30 July, with all tickets for the original gig still valid.

