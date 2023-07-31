PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Harry Styles’ Love on Tour grosses $600m

The Live Nation-produced world tour, which spanned nearly three years, has become the fourth highest-grossing tour of all time

By Lisa Henderson on 31 Jul 2023


image © Wikimedia Commons/Raph_PH

Harry Styles has grossed close to $600 million with his recently wrapped outing, Love On Tour.

The Live Nation-produced world tour kicked off in September 2021 and spanned nearly three years, combining post-pandemic shows in support of his 2019 album Fine Line with 2022-23 dates promoting his more recent Grammy-winning LP Harry’s House.

The $590.3m run, which combined arena and stadium shows, saw 4.7 million people attend 165 shows across five continents, according to Billboard.

This puts Love on Tour in fourth place on Billboard Boxscores top 10 highest-grossing tours of all time, after Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road ($939m), Ed Sheeran’s The Divide Tour ($776m) and U2’s 360° Tour ($736m).

The $590.3m run, which combined arena and stadium shows, saw 4.7 million people attend 165 shows across five continents

Highlights of the tour include 20 sold-out nights at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, 18 nights at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, and four nights at London’s Wembley Stadium which grossed $36.4m and sold 335,000 tickets.

The last full month of the tour was also notable, with Styles earning $105.4 million and selling 967,000 tickets from 15 stadium shows. This saw the former One Direction star shoot to number 1 on Billboard’s Top Tours chart in June.

The 29-year-old is only the second act to earn a nine-figure monthly gross after Bad Bunny raked in $123.7 million in September 2022 on World’s Hottest Tour.

Of the $600m gross, Styles raised and donated more than $6.5m to a long list of charities and nonprofit organisations around the world, including Planned Parenthood, Save the Children, Black Minds, Choose Love, the Sydney Zoo and Every Town for Gun Safety.

Styles, who is represented by CAA, wrapped the final show of Love on Tour in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on 22 July.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|27 Jul 2023

1975 Malaysia furore prompts touring rule change

news|28 Jul 2023

Michael Rapino: ‘Live music is bigger than ever’

news|27 Jul 2023

Travis Scott pyramids concert officially cancelled

news|28 Jul 2023

Malaysian live biz unites over The 1975 fiasco

news|27 Jul 2023

Mushroom Group unveils new touring division

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Digital Marketing and Communications OfficerThe Independent Society of Musicians

London, UKFull Time£32K - £35K

Senior Marketing and Development OfficerThe Independent Society of Musicians

London, UKFull Time£35K - £40K

ChairLIVE (Live music Industry, Venues and Entertainment)

UKPart Time£5K + Travel

Ticketing ManagerAlexandra Palace

London, UKFull Time£30K