news

Global Arena Guide 2023 out now

The Guide features in-depth overviews of over 60 touring markets, a directory containing key contact information for 600 arenas and more

By Lisa Henderson on 12 Jul 2023


The 2023 edition of the Global Arena Guide, the definitive reference on arenas hosting live music and entertainment internationally, is out now.

Featuring in-depth overviews of over 60 touring markets, a directory containing key contact information for 600 arenas, info on key new builds and a focus on environmental sustainability, the Global Arena Guide is a must-have tool for promoters, booking agents and artist managers alike.

The Guide is published in print, digitally, and will also be available via a dedicated year-round mini-site.

“With the spectre of Covid-19 now firmly in the rear-view mirror, arenas across the globe are busier than ever”

“With the spectre of Covid-19 now firmly in the rear-view mirror, arenas across the globe are busier than ever,” says the Guide’s editor James Drury. “And what’s filling many of these venues is a massive expansion of entertainment. From the worldwide march of Latin, K-pop, and J-pop artists to immersive exhibitions and the rapid growth of ‘family entertainment,’ this feels like a peak moment for creativity. And fans are welcoming the new content with open arms (and ears).

“Also demonstrating the creativity and problem-solving talent of everyone working in these venues is the huge planet-wide efforts to tackle the challenge of environmental sustainability. There is an inspiring number of initiatives underway to not only ensure that venues have minimal impact on our environment but that tours and more are handled in a way that means we may just leave Earth in a fit state for future generations.

“Many of these sustainability efforts are being built into the brand-new venues currently under development. It feels like there’s never been a busier time for new arenas, with huge numbers coming on stream in the next five years. In this guide, we take a look at some of the key plans.”

View a preview of the Global Arena Guide 2023 below. Subscribe now to read the full publication.

