From solo singers to bands, orchestras to festivals, Jockey Club Venues can host it all in its 15 racecourses across the UK

With the UK’s leading collection of 15 beautiful racecourses including Aintree, Cheltenham, Newmarket and Sandown Park, The Jockey Club is dedicated to delivering special experiences.

Playing host to some of the best events in the world like The Cheltenham Festival, The Randox Grand National and The Derby Festival, The Jockey Club is well rehearsed in delivering world class entertainment. Each racecourse offers incredible facilities and is equipped with first class catering, fantastic hospitality and spectacular stage productions perfect for your live event needs.

Our venues are host to an astonishing array of events throughout the year from fireworks displays to festivals, concerts to comedy shows. And it is easy to see why!

There’s our convenient road and rail links, ample free parking spaces and acres of glorious grounds as well as caravan and camping facilities, changing rooms and a team of event experts on hand throughout.

We not only have an abundance of outdoor space perfect for festivals, concerts and outdoor stage shows, but we also have our biggest and best asset for indoor events, The Centaur at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Since opening, The Centaur has played host to a variety of live events including Jack Whitehall, Jools Holland, Alfie Boe and much more

Since opening, The Centaur has played host to a variety of live events including Jack Whitehall, Jools Holland, Alfie Boe, World Grand Prix Snooker, The Darts and much more.

The Centaur offers 1,300 m2 of space, this distinctive facility provides the biggest event space in the local region giving organisers accessible, flexible and versatile options. From a seated auditorium for 2,250 to a dinner dance for 700, the space is versatile and we work closely with your team to ensure your event vision comes to life.

Using its own separate kitchen, our experienced chefs can create mouth-watering menus for any occasion. We also offer flexibility for your own creative team to use the facilities. Our technical team utilise the very latest in draping, lighting and AV to create bespoke events for any occasion.

Our venues include Aintree Racecourse, Carlisle Racecourse, Cheltenham Racecourse, Epsom Downs Racecourse, Exeter Racecourse, Haydock Park Racecourse, Huntingdon Racecourse, The Jockey Club Rooms, Kempton Park Racecourse, Market Rason Racecourse, Newmarket Racecourse, Nottingham Racecourse, Sandown Park Racecourse, Warwick Racecourse and Wincanton Racecourse. Get in touch with the team today and find out how The Jockey Club Venues can provide the perfect space for your live event.

Contact the team today to find out more…

West region enquiries, email [email protected] or call 07790917239

East region enquiries, email [email protected] or call 07785697130

thejockeyclub.co.uk/venues/

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.