news

Dutch hip-hop festival axed due to ‘rising costs’

"After an impressive five years, we're faced by some of the biggest challenges in our history," say organisers of Oh My! festival

By Lisa Henderson on 03 Jul 2023


Dutch hip-hop festival Oh My! will no longer take place this year as organisers are “currently faced by some of the biggest challenges in our history”.

The ALDA-promoted festival is touted as the biggest urban festival in Europe and has previously hosted acts including Wizkid, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Tory Lanez and Trey Songz.

This year’s edition was due to take place on 15 July at Almere Beach, in the province of Flevoland, and would’ve been the sixth annual instalment.

Last year’s 5th-anniversary event moved to Rotterdam’s De Kuip football stadium for the biggest edition in its history.

“The cost of living crisis, increased production costs and last-minute safety regulations are all weighing on our capacity”

“After an impressive five years of celebrating hip hop, R&B and Afrobeats with some of the world’s biggest acts, we’re faced by some of the biggest challenges in our history,” reads a statement from the organisers.

“The cost of living crisis, increased production costs in general and last-minute safety and crowd regulations we need to implement due to recent events in our industry are all weighing on our capacity to make Oh My! happen and deliver the standard you’ve come to expect of us. It is therefore with a heavy heart that we decided we can’t go forward with this year’s edition.”

Alluding to the future of the festival, organisers said they “look forward to updating you with our plans when the time is right”.

Other festivals that have been called off for 2023 include Falls Festival (Australia), Rolling Loud (US), Summerburst (Sweden), Hills of Rock (Bulgaria), InMusic (Croatia), Wireless GermanyHear Hear (Belgium) and Tempelhof Sounds and Tempelhof Sounds Presents (Germany).

 

