Darren Moore named GM of new Bradford Live venue

The 4,000-cap UK venue is the latest addition to NEC Group's portfolio and is scheduled to open in spring/summer 2024

NEC Group has named Darren Moore as general manager of its latest venue, Bradford Live, which is scheduled to open in spring/summer 2024.

Moore boasts extensive experience in UK venue management and event operations, having previously served at Bonus Arena Hull, York Barbican and First Direct Arena Leeds.

As GM, he will oversee all aspects of the 4,000-cap West Yorkshire venue’s operations, including event planning, client relations and staff management, and will be instrumental in curating a diverse range of live events. Bradford is UK City of Culture for 2025.

“I am honoured to be appointed as the general manager of Bradford Live,” says Moore. “This is such an exciting opportunity to bring this historic venue back to life and attract even more events to the region, I am eager to build and lead a team dedicated to delivering amazing experiences for our guests and the wider Bradford community, who can expect top music acts from the British, Asian and international music scenes, comedians and family entertainment with catering to suit everyone – a la carte dining through to street food, vegan to halal.

“NEC Group’s hospitality arm, Amplify, will also host a variety of options to upgrade event experiences to include VIP seating areas and pre-show hospitality. The venue will boast the renaissance of the beautiful 1930s ballroom, which will become a 500-person capacity space for conferencing and banqueting, whilst the impressive double height main auditorium will be reinstated as a 4000-capacity live events venue.

“Our vision to be a destination events venue with a unique heritage, combining this with fantastic service to curate unforgettable memories, I look forward to collaborating with our talented team and industry partners to bring the vision of this venue to life that will entertain and inspire our guests for years to come.”

NEC Group currently owns and operates NEC Birmingham, ICC Birmingham, Vox Conference Venue, Uitlita Arena Birmingham and Resorts World Arena. It also operates national ticketing agency The Ticket Factory, service brands Amadeus catering and Amplify hospitality.

“We are so excited to welcome Darren as the general manager for Bradford Live,” adds Daniel Boulger, head of venue developments at the NEC Group. “With his proven leadership and in-depth knowledge of both the industry and community, we are confident that Darren will drive the success of Bradford Live, positioning Bradford as a premier destination for exceptional entertainment.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.