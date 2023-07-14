CTS Eventim confirms Swiss expansion with new firm

TAKK ab Entertainment will be led by three generations of promoters - André Béchir, Sebastien Vuignier and Théo Quiblier

CTS Eventim has formalised the expansion of its live entertainment business in Switzerland by establishing new company TAKK ab Entertainment AG.

The firm will be led by three generations of promoters – Swiss concert pioneer André Béchir, TAKK Productions founder Sebastien Vuignier and IQ New Bosses alumnus Théo Quiblier.

It was announced earlier this year that Béchir would be operating a new company under the Eventim Live umbrella, in collaboration with Swiss-French promoter TAKK. Vuignier has been appointed MD of the new venture, with Béchir, to serve as an advisor and Quiblier, who joined TAKK from Lausanne-based Two Gentlemen last September, named VP booking.

“We’re delighted to be further expanding our live entertainment business in Switzerland,” says CTS Eventim CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg. “This highly effective, cross-generational team will enable us to unlock even more of the potential in this market.”

TAKK ab Entertainment will benefit from current TAKK Productions’ team operations based in the French part of Switzerland and staff operating from its new office in Zurich.

“Thanks to the partnership with CTS Eventim, we have laid the foundations for the future growth of our live entertainment activities,” adds Vuignier. “Maximum professionalism, extensive experience and the latest technology will enable us to leverage new synergies that we can use together with great success.”

Pan-European giant CTS reported strong growth for the first quarter of 2023, revealing it has sold 18 million tickets so far in this year.

Béchir’s abc Production was amalgamated with Gadget and Wepromote by CTS shortly before the pandemic hit.

