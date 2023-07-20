Coldplay extend tour as ticket sales hit 7.5m

The summer 2024 Music of the Spheres shows will include the band’s first ever shows in Greece, Romania and Finland

Coldplay have confirmed their Music of the Spheres World Tour will extend to a third summer, with more than 7.5 million tickets already sold.

The dates for 2024 include the band’s first ever shows in Greece, Romania and Finland, as well as their first show in Rome since 2003 and first visit to Budapest since 2008.

The group will play Athens’ Olympic Stadium, Greece (8 June 2024), Arena Națională in Bucharest, Romania (12 June), Budapest’s Puskás Aréna, Hungary (16 June), Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France (22-23 June), Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy (12-13 July), Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany (20-21 July) and Olympiastadion in Helsinki, Finland (28 July).

The tour will then stop at Munich’s Olympiastadion in Germany (15&17 August), Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna, Austria (21-22 August) and Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland (29-30 August). A presale begins on Tuesday (25 July), followed by the general sale on Friday 28 July.

The tour was a new entry at No.6 in Billboard‘s updated list of the all-time top 10 highest-grossing concert tours

Coldplay will make a limited number of Infinity Tickets available for the shows at a later date. Costing the equivalent of €20 per ticket, they are restricted to a maximum of two tickets per purchaser and must be bought in pairs.

The stadium tour, which began in Costa Rica in March 2022, has already comfortably outsold Coldplay’s previous A Head Full of Dreams tour of 2016/17, which was attended by 5.38m people. The trek was a new entry at No.6 in Billboard‘s updated list of the all-time top 10 highest-grossing concert tours, having garnered $561.2m at last count.

Last month, a report by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology revealed the tour has so far produced 47% less CO2e emissions (on a show-by-show comparison) than A Head Full of Dreams, and that five million trees have already been planted around the world (one for each concert-goer so far). The band are represented by Marty Diamond and Larry Webman of Wasserman Music in North America, and Josh Javor of X-ray Touring for the rest of the world.

