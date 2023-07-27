Co-op Live makes first artist announcement

Jonas Brothers will bring their world tour to the new 23,500-cap Manchester venue next June as part of its opening programme

Manchester’s Co-op Live has revealed Jonas Brothers as the first act to be confirmed for its opening season line-up.

The trio will grace the 23,500-cap venue, which is set to become the UK’s largest live entertainment arena, on 17 June 2024 as part of their Five Albums. One Night world tour.

A joint venture between Oak View Group and City Football Group, Co-op Live is due to open in April 2024 and already has 25 events booked for its first month.

“We’re counting down the days until we can open the doors of this incredible new venue for Manchester and the UK,” says Gary Roden, Co-op Live’s executive director and general manager. “I’m thrilled that shortly after announcing our April 2024 opening date, we can reveal that Jonas Brothers will be part of our opening season of globally renowned artists, highlighting the strength and diversity across our forthcoming line-up of shows.”

The venue held a ‘topping out’ ceremony earlier this month to mark the final stage of roof construction and a major milestone in development.

“This first artist and pre-sale ticket announcement marks a key milestone”

Co-op Live has outlined its commitment to sustainability through all-electric power, zero waste to landfill, and 100% rainwater collection. It will donate at least £1m a year to the Co-op Foundation to deliver on its new youth-led strategy and Co-op’s vision of ‘Co-operating for a fairer world’ in a collective effort will be known as ‘Gigs that Give Back’.

“This first artist and pre-sale ticket announcement marks a key milestone for the eagerly anticipated opening of Co-op Live,” adds Amanda Jennings, Co-op’s director of marketing communications. “The arena embodies Co-op’s principles, values and vision and we’re looking forward to seeing these brought to life through this unique partnership.

“Additionally, we’re excited to start sharing what we have in the pipeline for our members, which includes exclusive benefits such as first in line access to tickets, food and beverage discounts at Co-op concessions and hospitality experiences.”

The Co-op Live concert is one of 27 Jonas Brothers shows to be added to the band’s tour across Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The new dates include their first time performing in Australia, New Zealand, Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Northern Ireland, Hamburg, Lyon, Munich, and Norway.

The group have also extended the North America leg of the run with 26 new shows, bringing their biggest tour ever to over 90 shows across 20 countries.

