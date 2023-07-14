Canadian band in Guinness World Record attempt

BC duo Loops played nine ticketed shows in nine cities within a 12-hour period as they bid to enter the record books

Canadian band Loops have attempted to break a Guinness World Record (GWR) with their whistle-stop tour of Metro Vancouver.

Last week, the duo – singer Kevin Roy and instrumentalist Jon Fennell – bid to set a new record for the most ticketed shows played in different cities within a 12-hour period.

In accordance with GWR stipulations, the cities must have populations of more than 15,000, be at least 50 km apart and sell at least 10 tickets, with sets required to be 15 minutes long without breaks longer than 30 seconds.

The verified record is currently held by US singer Minhee Jones, who played eight shows on 7 December 2019.

“It was pretty fun the whole day. We were laser-focused on what we had to do”

CBC reports the British Columbia pair performed nine 15-minute gigs across Squamish, Vancouver, Abbotsford, Burnaby, Chilliwack, Richmond, Mission, Delta and Langley on 8 July, starting at 10am and finishing their set with 20 minutes to spare. Tickets cost C$1 (€0.68) each, with proceeds going to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“It was pretty fun the whole day,” Roy tells CBS. “We were laser-focused on what we had to do.”

Loops will now present their “filmed and time-recorded” evidence to Guinness World Records, but expect it to take some time before their record-breaking feat is confirmed.

UK artist Tom Grennan also played 10 gigs over 12 hours in 2018 but in communities with populations of less than 15,000.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.