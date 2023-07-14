PROFILE

news

Bring Me The Horizon announce festival in Japan

The Creativeman Productions-promoted event will take place on one day in November with a raft of Japanese rock bands

By Lisa Henderson on 14 Jul 2023

Bring Me The Horizon will headline Download 2023

image © Sven Mandel

British rock band Bring Me The Horizon have announced their own one-day festival in Japan later this year.

The event, titled Nex_Fest, is touted as “a one-of-a-kind festival directed by the band, from the line-up to the artwork”.

Bring Me The Horizon will headline the festival, with support from Japanese bands Maximum The Hormone, Yoasobi, Paledusk, CVLTE, HANABIE., VMO aka Violent Magic Orchestra and Kruelty.

Produced by the country’s leading international promoter Creativeman Productions, Nex_Fest is slated for 3 November at Tokyo convention centre Makuhari Messeon.

Nex_Fest is touted as “a one-of-a-kind festival directed by the band, from the line-up to the artwork”

The festival will conclude the band’s run of shows in Japan, which includes stops in Osaka and Nagoya with support from Babymetal, Yungblud and I Prevail.

The outing is in support of the band’s forthcoming album POST HUMAN: NeX GEn, due on 15 September.

It’s the second time the band has curated a festival, after curating a four-day event in Malta with the now-collapsed UK-based music, travel and experiences start-up Pollen.

Nex_Fest is the latest addition to an increasing trend of artist-curated festivals, which includes Jawbreaker’s 1234FEST, J.Cole’s Dreamville, Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw CarnivalSmashing Pumpkins’ The World Is A Vampire, Travis Scott’s Astroworld, Pharrell Williams’ Something In The Water and Meltdown festival.

 

