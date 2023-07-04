Biggest crowds yet for Lytham Festival

Promoter Cuffe & Taylor expanded the UK event's capacity to 22,500 for headline shows by Sting and Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe

Lancashire’s Lytham Festival attracted its biggest attendance yet, as a capacity crowd of 22,500 witnessed rock legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe bring the curtain down on its 2023 edition.

Promoted by North West-based Cuffe & Taylor, the long-running festival welcomed 100,000 people to Lytham Green over five days for headline sets by Jamiroquai, George Ezra, Sting and Lionel Richie.

Special guests and support acts through the week included Blondie, Kaiser Chiefs, Gabrielle, Scissor Sisters’ frontman Jake Shears, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, Cat Burns and Kim Wilde.

“What an incredible five days we have had,” says festival co-founder Peter Taylor. “Twenty artists have graced our stage and we are thrilled with the success of this year’s festival, it has been phenomenal.”

The event, which has welcomed the likes of Kylie Minogue, Rod Stewart, Stereophonics, Diana Ross, The Strokes, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Paul Weller and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, previously hosted up to 20,000 fans a night.

“We increased our capacity to 22,500 for both Sting and Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, making both nights our biggest ever”

“We increased our capacity to 22,500 for both Sting and Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, making both nights our biggest ever and we are delighted with how successful they were,” adds Taylor. “The positive feedback from both customers and artists has been humbling and when you are welcoming global icons to your hometown that is very special indeed.

“We have some very special names already lined up for next year so our five-day passes are great value for those people wanting to secure their place, regardless of who’s on the line up. The five-day passes have gone on sale and we can’t wait to do it all over again.”

Lytham Festival will return from 3-7 July 2024, with the line-up due to be announced later this year.

Live Nation’s Cuffe & Taylor also programme all live music events at the 8,000-cap Scarborough Open Air Theatre and the 5,500-cap Piece Hall in Halifax, both in Yorkshire, UK.

