ASM Global partners with Forward Associates

The multi-disciplinary venue strategists aim to bring "a unique and holistic approach to the guest journey and live experience"

ASM Global has entered into a strategic partnership with multi-disciplinary venue strategists Forward Associates.

Founded in 2015, Forward Associates aims to bring “a unique and holistic approach to the guest journey and live experience”.

The company, which has offices in London, Milan and Helsinki, is already working alongside the ASM Global team at Stockholm Live, developing the future strategy for their portfolio of venues including the Avicii Arena.

The firm has also been instrumental in supporting the new design at the AO Arena in Manchester as it undergoes a major £50 million redevelopment, and has completed projects for ASM Global venues in the US including the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ.

Forward Associates’ previous projects include The O2, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa FC, London’s Koko, the Brighton Dome, Everton FC’s new stadium and Liverpool’s iconic Liver Building.

“As we continue to embrace cutting-edge technologies and industry disruptors on a global scale, producing renowned content through our unmatched relationships, culinary artistry, sustainability solutions and client profitability — we’re creating a new intersection that fuses these attributes together,” says ASM Global president and CEO Ron Bension.

“Now, we are investing in the industry’s leading innovators of guest experience, Forward Associates, who we’ll work with to bring all of this to life, looking at the guest journey, reimagining it for everyone, and ensuring there is an even wider choice for the entire audience.”

Chris Bray, president of ASM Global Europe, says: “Demand for market-leading, cutting-edge guest experience is increasing at pace. Our teams are exceptional at what they do, and we need to continue to innovate in this space, always exceeding our guest expectations. Forward Associates are best in class, with a real vision for the future of live entertainment experience, and absolute expertise in their field. They provide a unique, multi-disciplinary service, with a proven track record of delivering exceptional concepts from start to finish. We’re delighted to enter this new partnership, which will further cement our position as market leaders in venue operations and providers of live entertainment.”

Roy Westwood, CEO of Forward Associates, adds: “Whether a new build or a repositioning as part of a master planning exercise, Forward Associates are proud to be leaders in guest experience innovation. Together with ASM Global, we have a shared vision to continually evolve in this space, with a commitment to always delivering the very best for live entertainment fans. With ASM Global’s international portfolio and reach, this is an exciting move for us, and we are very much looking forward to getting started.”

