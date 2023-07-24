ASM appoints Sam Ryder as Bonus Arena Hull GM

Ryder will also retain his post as general manager of ASM's York Barbican, with Rebecca Stevenson named deputy GM

ASM Global has named Sam Ryder as the new general manager of Hull’s Bonus Arena.

Ryder returns to the 3,500-cap venue, where he served as head of operations prior to joining ASM’s York Barbican as GM last year.

Upcoming acts at the arena include Sean Paul (8 August), Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds (30 August), Deacon Blue (7 October), The Reytons (3 November) and Donny Osmond (28 November).

“Sam is a fantastic general manager, and building on the foundations of York Barbican, with agility and creativity, he has evolved the venue into York’s most exciting live entertainment and conference and exhibition space,” says Marie Lindqvist, ASM’s SVP operations Europe. “We’re delighted that Sam remains part of the ASM Global family and are excited to see what he’ll bring to the Bonus Arena in Hull in his new role as it looks ahead to the future.”

“My focus will be on bringing high quality original content to the venue, and making it a fixture on both the arena and academy sized touring routes”

Ryder will also retain his post as general manager of York Barbican, with the venue appointing Rebecca Stevenson as deputy GM. Stevenson joined the 1,900-cap Barbican, progressing to operations and security manager within the venue’s senior leadership team.

“‘I am incredibly excited by the opportunity at Hull,” says Ryder. “As a part of the initial opening team in the venue, and a proud resident of the city, there is so much room to grow on the success of the venue. My focus will be on bringing high quality original content to the venue, and making it a fixture on both the arena and academy sized touring routes.

“I’m excited to continue my work in York whilst also taking on the new challenge of Hull, and adding Rebecca Stevenson as deputy general manager in York will really secure the work we have started there.”

Ryder succeeds Darren Moore at Bonus Arena following the latter’s switch to NEC Group’s Bradford Live, which is scheduled to open in spring/summer 2024.

