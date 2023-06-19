UTA hosts gala opening for new London office

"We’re excited to move into our new London home, creating a vibrant hub for our expanding team," says CEO Jeremy Zimmer

Leading global talent agency UTA has marked the opening of its new London office with a gala opening event attended by clients and industry leaders.

Designed by award-winning architectural firms Gensler and Modus Workspace, the 28,000 sq ft space occupies two floors at One Newman Street W1, at the intersection of Fitzrovia and Soho.

The site will house the company’s music department and other divisions, and is close to Cunard House, the new home of UK talent and literary agency, Curtis Brown Group, which became part of UTA last year.



“London is one of the world’s great cultural and commercial centres, and this expansion reflects UTA’s growing investment in bringing UK and European clients more opportunities to make an impact around the world,” says Jeremy Zimmer, CEO and co-founder of UTA. “We’re excited to move into our new London home, creating a vibrant hub for our expanding team and range of capabilities across entertainment, sports and business.”

UTA’s London office will continue to be co-led by music agents Neil Warnock MBE and Obi Asika. The firm first established a presence in London with its 2015 acquisition of The Agency Group, and swooped for London-based Echo Location Talent Agency in 2021.

Speaking to Variety, UTA president David Kramer says the firm plans to maintain its co-agent relationships “with the biggest and smallest agencies” in the UK.

“We realise the importance of the UK market and the talent that comes out of that market and the agent’s right to represent that talent at the very beginning of their career,” says Kramer. “We feel it’s a privilege to get the right to represent with those partners. So, we are very careful about making sure they feel completely in the loop on everything we’re doing. And they do the same for us.”

