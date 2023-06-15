Prepare to have your expectations shattered and your creative senses tingling because the Balkans are about to unleash their full artistic potential! Yes, you heard it right. The region that brought you stunning landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and a healthy dose of self-irony is now making waves in the music and artistic world.

Picture this: major record labels and big promoters, who once thought the Balkans were just a charming vacation spot, are now scrambling to establish their presence in this vibrant region. Why? Because they’ve finally realised that hidden within the Balkans is a goldmine of untapped opportunities and unbridled creativity.

Let’s address the elephant in the room. We all know that certain countries have faced their fair share of challenges. Russia, with its restrictive regulations, has put a damper on the music industry’s growth. And Ukraine, although we have high hopes for its comeback, has been facing obstacles in the live music sector. But fear not! The spotlight has shifted to the Balkans, and it’s ready to shine brightly like never before.

The Balkans, with its rich tapestry of cultures and an eclectic music scene, is a breeding ground for innovation and collaboration. It’s where traditional folk music dances with contemporary genres like pop, rock, and electronic music. Artists, producers, and industry professionals are flocking to the region, recognising the wealth of talent and the potential for groundbreaking cross-genre projects.

Now, let’s talk about why the Balkans are the place to be for music and artistic advancements:

Untapped Market Potential:

Cultural Diversity and Fusion:

Prepare to be dazzled by a diverse melting pot of cultures, traditions, and musical genres. The Balkans offer a vibrant tapestry of artistic expressions that range from traditional folk to cutting-edge electronic beats. By tapping into this cultural diversity, music businesses can create unique and captivating projects that resonate with a global audience. Collaborations with local artists will result in mind-bending cross-genre experiments that push boundaries and ignite imaginations.

Cost-Effective Touring and Production:

Forget about draining your bank account on extravagant tours. In the Balkans, touring becomes a cost-effective affair. The region’s smaller size and proximity between countries make it a breeze to navigate and perform in multiple markets without breaking the bank. And let’s not forget about production costs. The Balkans offer a fertile ground for creating and recording music without draining your creative budget. It’s a win-win situation for artists and music businesses alike.

Networking and Collaboration:

In the Balkans, the music community feels like one big, supportive family. The close-knit environment allows for meaningful connections and collaborations to flourish. From local festivals and industry conferences to impromptu jam sessions in cozy cafés, the opportunities for networking are endless. You’ll meet like-minded individuals who share your passion and vision, opening doors to collaborations that will take your artistic endeavors to new heights.

Filming and Creative Resources:

Lights, camera, action! The Balkans are not only a playground for musicians but also a paradise for filmmakers and creative professionals. Imagine picturesque landscapes, rich historical heritage, and cost-effective production options. It’s no wonder that blockbusters like 300 and music videos for artists like Ellie Goulding and Dua Lipa have embraced the Balkans as their backdrop. The region’s creative talent is also booming, with designers, photographers, videographers, and writers offering high-quality services at competitive prices. Outsourcing creative work to the Balkans is a smart move that guarantees exceptional results without breaking the bank.

Games and Technology:

Get ready for a gaming and tech revolution in the Balkans! The region boasts a talented workforce skilled in software development, design, animation, and more. With universities offering specialised programs tailored to the gaming and tech sectors, the Balkans are producing a pool of skilled professionals ready to innovate and create. The cost advantage of operating game development studios and tech companies in the region allows for investment in research and development, leading to high-quality products that are capturing the attention of the global market. Governments and local authorities are supporting this growth, providing funding, infrastructure, and incentives to nurture startups and foster collaboration. Brace yourselves for a wave of gaming and technological innovation from the Balkans.

Already, the region has showcased its prowess with standout games that have captured the hearts of gamers worldwide. Dive into the intense action and humour of the “Serious Sam” series developed by Croteam in Croatia. Embark on epic adventures in the long-standing MMORPG “RuneScape” with a dedicated development team in Serbia. Master the art of stealth and strategy in the critically acclaimed “Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun” from Bulgaria’s Mimimi Games. And explore the human impact of war in the gripping survival game “This War of Mine,” with contributions from Bosnia and Herzegovina’s 11 bit studios.

But it’s not just about games. The Balkans also excel in providing top-notch IT services and software development, serving clients around the globe. From software development to cybersecurity, the region’s thriving industry is making its mark in the tech world.

Gateway to Emerging Markets:

The Balkans serve as a gateway to emerging markets, acting as a bridge between Central and Eastern Europe. Artists and music businesses who establish themselves in the Balkans gain access to a broader network and exciting opportunities for cross-cultural collaborations. Proximity to Turkey and the Middle East adds a sprinkle of spice to the mix, allowing for exploration of new markets and exposure to diverse audiences.

Now, the cherry on top of this artistic feast: the SoAlive Music Conference. This event is your gateway to the vibrant music scenes of the Balkans. From 19-21 October, the National Palace of Culture in Sofia, Bulgaria, will be buzzing with industry professionals, artists, and music enthusiasts, all eager to connect, share knowledge, and seize business opportunities. Whether you’re an established player in the industry or a rising talent, the SoAlive Music Conference is your ticket to expanding your horizons and staying ahead of the curve.

Secure your spot now and join us as we celebrate the creative powerhouse that is the Balkans. It’s time to unleash your full potential, network with like-minded individuals, and embark on a thrilling journey of artistic growth and innovation.

Get ready for the Balkans to shake up the music and artistic world. The stage is set, the spotlight is on, and the world is waiting for you to make your mark.

See you at the SoAlive Music Conference: 19-21 October, Sofia, Bulgaria!

