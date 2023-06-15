PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|12 Jun 2023

Marc Geiger and SaveLive sued by US venue

news|14 Jun 2023

LIVE study highlights ‘battle for next generation’

news|12 Jun 2023

Matt Bates on Primary Talent’s indie rebirth

feature|13 Jun 2023

Summertime: Summer Marshall’s 20-year odyssey

news|12 Jun 2023

Coldplay tour passes seven million ticket sales

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Conference ProgrammersEurosonic Noorderslag

Groningen, NLPart TimeTBC

Head Of TicketingFKP Scorpio UK

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Junior Promoter & Assistant to Head of ComedyAEG Presents

London, UK (Inc. travel to Edinburgh)Full Time£30K + Benefits

EA to CEO of European Festivals & SVP, International TouringAEG Presents

London, UKFull Time£40K - £45K + Benefits