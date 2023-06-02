Tyler, the Creator’s festival returns from hiatus

Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival will be returning to Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium (cap. 56,000) on 11 and 12 November.

The LA-based festival has been on hiatus since 2020, due to the pandemic and the increase of festivals that followed, along with the rapper’s busy touring schedule.

The 2019 lineup included performances from Solange, YG, FKA twigs, Juice WRLD, Brockhampton, H.E.R., Daniel Caesar, and surprise guest Drake — who was infamously booed offstage by a crowd that was expecting Frank Ocean.

Camp Flog Gnaw Festival was last held 9-10 November, after switching locations to Dodger Stadium from Exposition Park the year before. Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Lana Del Rey, SZA, and the late Mac Miller have all been on the lineup in previous years.

The Goldenvoice-produced festival first launched back in 2012 with Odd Future and Lil Wayne at Club Nokia in LA and was tagged as the OFWGKTA Carnival, in reference to the hip-hop music collective that was home to Tyler, Ocean, Earl Sweatshirt and many others.

The lineup for the 2023 event will be announced at a later date. A limited number of advance sale passes will be available starting 2 June.

