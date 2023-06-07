PROFILE

Touring Entertainment Report 2023 out now

From ABBA to WWE, IQ's new resource puts the global business of touring theatre, shows and exhibitions in focus

By Lisa Henderson on 07 Jun 2023


The Touring Entertainment Report (TER) 2023, a new resource puts the global business of touring theatre, shows and exhibitions in focus, is out now.

From theatre productions and family entertainment shows to exhibitions, the new report is the first of its kind to delve into this multi-billion dollar sector of the live entertainment industry.

Available to subscribers of IQ, it explains the key things to consider when creating or promoting family entertainment, as well as introducing the producers of top shows and outlining what’s available to book through our invaluable directories.

“You’ll find in-depth looks at key segments of this booming sector of the live entertainment industry”

“You’ll find in-depth looks at key segments of this booming sector of the live entertainment industry, featuring interviews with top producers and promoters worldwide, plus a directory listing hundreds of shows and contacts for the people behind them,” says TER editor James Drury.

The inaugural Touring Entertainment Report includes:

  • A comprehensive overview of touring product
  • Business critical information about each sector
  • Critical insight through interviews with top industry figures
  • Q&As with leading producers and creatives
  • A spotlight on the most successful and promising new productions
  • Directory of producers

The Touring Entertainment Report 2023 is available exclusively to IQ subscribers in print, as a digital magazine or online at our dedicated minisite here. Subscribe now and view the full report.

A preview version of the Touring Entertainment Report 2023 is below.

