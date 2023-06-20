Ticketmaster & Fightback Lager unite to boost GMVs

A donation from each pint sold goes directly back to the UK's Music Venue Trust to support rising acts and local venues

Ticketmaster is teaming up with Fightback Lager to continue its support of emerging talent and local venues.

The companies are uniting in an effort to build audiences in venues that stock the lager brand, where a donation from each pint sold goes directly back to the UK’s Music Venue Trust (MVT).

Fightback Lager was established in 2018 to convert the connection between beer and live music into a sustainable source of income for MVT, which acts to protect, secure and improve grassroots music venues.

“Thanks to our friends at Ticketmaster, we’re able to shine a light on some of the shows happening week in, week out, where artists are growing audiences and building their careers,” says Fightback co-founder Denzil Thomas.

“Fightback’s support for Music Venue Trust allows all ‘Fightback Night’ shows to contribute vital cash to saving venues”

“Independent venues continue to face strong headwinds, meaning the work of MVT remains essential for the long haul. Despite the challenges, the grassroots remain defiant. We believe anything that brings stakeholders from across the live music industry to work together has the ability to make a real, long-term difference.”

Ticketmaster will highlight selected ‘Fightback Nights’, where venues are selling Fightback Lager, across their platforms to raise the profile of MVT and help keep more of the money spent on beer in grassroots venues invested in sustaining the live music ecosystem.

“All of us at Ticketmaster are delighted to partner with Fightback Lager on this initiative for the benefit of grassroots music venues and the exciting new talent they help develop,” adds John Wiltshire, head of Ticketmaster Clubs. “Fightback’s support for Music Venue Trust allows all ‘Fightback Night’ shows to contribute vital cash to saving venues. We welcome the opportunity to deliver value at the foundations of our live music industry.”

