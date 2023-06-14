The 1975 reveal most extensive N.America tour to date

The ‘Still … At their Very Best’ outing will see the band play more than 30 arenas across the United States and Canada this autumn

The 1975 will play more than 30 arenas across the United States and Canada this autumn as part of the band’s most extensive North American tour to date.

The ‘Still … At their Very Best’ outing will kick off on 26 September at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center (cap. 17,608) after a handful of festival appearances including Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Music Midtown and Life Is Beautiful.

Stops on the Messina Touring-promoted jaunt include Madison Square Garden (20,000) in New York, The Hollywood Bowl (17,500) in California and Scotiabank Arena (19,800) in Toronto.

Highlights of The 1975’s winter arena tour of the UK and Ireland include a $839,264 gross at Manchester’s AO Arena on 20 January, which sold 14,709 tickets, according to Pollstar.

The 1975 are represented by Primary Talent CEO Matt Bates, worldwide.

The ‘Still … At Their Very Best’ North America 2023 tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

26 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

28 – San Jose, CA, SAP Center

30 – San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena San Diego

OCTOBER

2 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

5 – Glendale, AZ, Desert Diamond Arena

7- Greenwood Village, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

12 – New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

17 – Miami, FL, Kaseya Center

18 – Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena

20 – Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center

22 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

23- St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Arena

25 – Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center

26 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

28- Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

31 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

NOVEMBER

2 – Indianapolis, IN, Gainbridge Fieldhouse

3 – Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

5 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

8 – Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena

10 – Philadelphia, PA, Well Fargo Arena

12 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

14 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

17 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

18 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

20 – London, ON, Budweiser Gardens

22 – Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

26 – Salt Lake City, UT, Delta Center

27 – Boise, ID, ExtraMile Arena

29 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

DECEMBER

1 – Portland, OR, Moda Center

2 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

