PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

The 1975 reveal most extensive N.America tour to date

The ‘Still … At their Very Best’ outing will see the band play more than 30 arenas across the United States and Canada this autumn

By Lisa Henderson on 14 Jun 2023

The 1975 are represented by Matt Bates, Primary Talent, worldwide

The 1975 are represented by Matt Bates, Primary Talent, worldwide


image © Samuel Bradley

The 1975 will play more than 30 arenas across the United States and Canada this autumn as part of the band’s most extensive North American tour to date.

The ‘Still … At their Very Best’ outing will kick off on 26 September at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center (cap. 17,608) after a handful of festival appearances including Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Music Midtown and Life Is Beautiful.

Stops on the tour include Madison Square Garden, The Hollywood Bowl and Scotiabank Arena

Stops on the Messina Touring-promoted jaunt include Madison Square Garden (20,000) in New York, The Hollywood Bowl (17,500) in California and Scotiabank Arena (19,800) in Toronto.

Highlights of The 1975’s winter arena tour of the UK and Ireland include a $839,264 gross at Manchester’s AO Arena on 20 January, which sold 14,709 tickets, according to Pollstar.

The 1975 are represented by Primary Talent CEO Matt Bates, worldwide.

The ‘Still … At Their Very Best’ North America 2023 tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER
26 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
28 – San Jose, CA, SAP Center
30 – San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena San Diego

OCTOBER
2 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl
5 – Glendale, AZ, Desert Diamond Arena
7- Greenwood Village, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
12 – New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center
17 – Miami, FL, Kaseya Center
18 – Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena
20 – Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center
22 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
23- St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Arena
25 – Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center
26 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center
28- Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum
31 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

NOVEMBER
2 – Indianapolis, IN, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
3 – Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
5 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
8 – Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena
10 – Philadelphia, PA, Well Fargo Arena
12 – Boston, MA, TD Garden
14 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
17 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
18 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
20 – London, ON, Budweiser Gardens
22 – Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena
26 – Salt Lake City, UT, Delta Center
27 – Boise, ID, ExtraMile Arena
29 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

DECEMBER
1 – Portland, OR, Moda Center
2 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|12 Jun 2023

Marc Geiger and SaveLive sued by US venue

news|12 Jun 2023

Matt Bates on Primary Talent’s indie rebirth

feature|13 Jun 2023

Summertime: Summer Marshall’s 20-year odyssey

news|12 Jun 2023

Coldplay tour passes seven million ticket sales

news|12 Jun 2023

Robbie Williams becomes Tickets For Good’s largest investor

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Junior Promoter & Assistant to Head of ComedyAEG Presents

London, UK (Inc. travel to Edinburgh)Full Time£30K + Benefits

EA to CEO of European Festivals & SVP, International TouringAEG Presents

London, UKFull Time£40K - £45K + Benefits

Assistant Production Manager, indigo at The O2AEG Presents

North Greenwich, LondonFull Time£30K - £38K + Benefits

Senior Sales ManagerAEG Presents

London, UKFull Time£50K - £60K + Commission & Benefits