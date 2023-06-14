The 1975 reveal most extensive N.America tour to date

Additional shows in London, Paris and Nice take the After Hours Til Dawn tour up to 30 stops across the UK, Europe and Latin America
By Lisa Henderson on 14 Jun 2023
The 1975 will play more than 30 arenas across the United States and Canada this autumn as part of the band’s most extensive North American tour to date.
The ‘Still … At their Very Best’ outing will kick off on 26 September at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center (cap. 17,608) after a handful of festival appearances including Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Music Midtown and Life Is Beautiful.
Stops on the Messina Touring-promoted jaunt include Madison Square Garden (20,000) in New York, The Hollywood Bowl (17,500) in California and Scotiabank Arena (19,800) in Toronto.
Highlights of The 1975’s winter arena tour of the UK and Ireland include a $839,264 gross at Manchester’s AO Arena on 20 January, which sold 14,709 tickets, according to Pollstar.
The 1975 are represented by Primary Talent CEO Matt Bates, worldwide.
The ‘Still … At Their Very Best’ North America 2023 tour dates are:
SEPTEMBER
26 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
28 – San Jose, CA, SAP Center
30 – San Diego, CA, Pechanga Arena San Diego
OCTOBER
2 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl
5 – Glendale, AZ, Desert Diamond Arena
7- Greenwood Village, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
12 – New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center
17 – Miami, FL, Kaseya Center
18 – Tampa, FL, Amalie Arena
20 – Charlotte, NC, Spectrum Center
22 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
23- St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Arena
25 – Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center
26 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center
28- Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum
31 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
NOVEMBER
2 – Indianapolis, IN, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
3 – Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
5 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
8 – Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena
10 – Philadelphia, PA, Well Fargo Arena
12 – Boston, MA, TD Garden
14 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
17 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
18 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
20 – London, ON, Budweiser Gardens
22 – Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena
26 – Salt Lake City, UT, Delta Center
27 – Boise, ID, ExtraMile Arena
29 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
DECEMBER
1 – Portland, OR, Moda Center
2 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena
