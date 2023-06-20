Taylor Swift unveils European leg of Eras Tour

The highly anticipated 26-date outing kicks off in May 2024 and includes four dates at London's Wembley Stadium

Taylor Swift has announced the highly anticipated European leg of her Eras Tour, which will kick off in spring 2024.

The outing, produced by Taylor Swift Touring, will commence on 9 May 2024 with two dates at Paris La Défense Arena (cap. 40,000) in France, and conclude on 17 August at Wembley Stadium (90,000) in London.

The 33-year-old is due to play four dates at Wembley Stadium, including two in June and two in August to round off the tour.

The 26-date European leg also includes stops in Stockholm, Lisbon, Madrid, Lyon, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, Dublin, Amsterdam, Zürich, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Munich, Warsaw and Vienna.

Fans can register on each city’s official ticket registration page up until Thursday, June 22 at 11:59 pm (local time) in the UK, and on Friday, June 23 at 11:59 pm (local time) in Ireland and Europe.

Registered fans who receive a unique code will have first access to purchase tickets in each city on the specified on-sale dates and times listed below.

Fans who want an opportunity to access ticket on-sales in multiple cities should register once for each city they would like to attend. Registration does not guarantee access to the sale or to tickets.

The outing, produced by Taylor Swift Touring, will commence on 9 May 2024 with two dates at Paris La Défense Arena

Fans who participated in the Taylor Swift UK store Midnights album pre-order offer will qualify for special pre-sale access to all UK and Ireland shows and will be officially communicated with via the email supplied at checkout.

The dates leave open the possibility the singer will perform a Sunday night headline slot at Glastonbury. Swift had been set to perform at the festival in 2020, prior to the pandemic.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis previously said: “I think we’ve got Taylor on board next time she’s doing some touring. We would love to have her back, obviously.”

The announcement of the European leg comes soon after the star announced her first round of international dates, in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.

Swift currently has 17 dates remaining of her North American stadium tour, which sparked “historically unprecedented demand”.

In the US, Eras is tipped to eclipse Swift’s 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour, which became the country’s highest-grossing tour in history, selling over two million tickets for 38 shows for a total of $266.1 million.

Promoted by AEG’s Messina Touring Group and AEG Presents, the 53-date trek was the second highest-grossing worldwide tour of 2018 behind Ed Sheeran’s record-breaking Divide run, grossing $345.1m from 2,888.892 ticket sales, as per Pollstar‘s year-end rankings.

EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.