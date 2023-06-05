Taylor Swift adds Mexico, S.America dates to Eras Tour

The 33-year-old has announced the first round of international dates for her blockbuster stadium tour

Taylor Swift has announced the first round of international dates for her Eras Tour.

The 33-year-old will play three dates in Mexico’s Foro Sol stadium starting 24 August before visiting Argentina and Brazil, with a closing show on 26 November in São Paulo, Brazil, at Allianz Parque (cap. 43,713). The Latin American dates will be supported by pop singer Sabrina Carpenter and produced by Taylor Swift Touring.

“Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing the Eras Tour to you this year! Sweet angel princess [Sabrina Carpenter] will be joining us on all of the shows,” Swift tweeted, adding, “Lots more international dates to come soon, promise!”

Verified Fan Registration is now open for shows in Mexico with registration open until 23:59 local time, 7 June. Tickets will go on sale starting 13 June at 14:00 local time, with access prioritized for residents of Mexico. General on-sale for Argentina will begin 6 June 10:00 local time.

Ticket presales for Brazil also begin on 6 June at 10:00 with an exclusive presale for those who had purchased tickets for Swift’s cancelled Brazil dates in 2020. General on sale for Brazil begins 12 June at 10:00 local time.

Swift has 24 dates remaining of her North American stadium tour, which sparked “historically unprecedented demand”.

In the US, Eras is tipped to eclipse Swift’s 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour, which became the country’s highest-grossing tour in history, selling over two million tickets for 38 shows for a total of $266.1 million. Promoted by AEG’s Messina Touring Group and AEG Presents, the 53-date trek was the second highest-grossing worldwide tour of 2018 behind Ed Sheeran’s record-breaking Divide run, grossing $345.1m from 2,888.892 ticket sales, as per Pollstar‘s year-end rankings.

Eras Tour International Dates

August 24 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

August 25 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

August 26 Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

November 9 Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio River Plate

November 10 Buenos Aires, Argentina Estadio River Plate

November 18 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Estádio Nilton Santos

November 25 São Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque

November 26 São Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque

