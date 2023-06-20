Sum 41 launch ’41’-themed ticket promotion

The Canadian rock band are running a unique presale offer for their final European concert in November 2024

Sum 41 have unveiled a unique ticketing offer for their European swansong.

The Canadian rock band have announced they will perform their final concert in Europe at Paris La Défense Arena in France on 23 November 2024.

The presale for the show, promoted by AEG Presents France, starts this Monday 26 June at 4.41pm CEST, with 4,141 standing tickets available at €41 for 41 hours. The general sale will then take place on Wednesday 28 June 28 from 12:41 pm.

Paris La Défense Arena is Europe’s largest indoor arena with a scalable capacity from 10,000 to 40,000.

The gig will mark the climax of the European leg of Sum 41’s When the Sum Sets farewell tour, with further dates still to be announced.

Last month, the group, whose international agent is Wasserman Music’s Geoff Meall, revealed they would be splitting up at the end of the tour after 28 years together.

“Being part of Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best times of our lives,” they said at the time. “We are forever grateful to our fans, both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.

“Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will be still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album Heaven :x: Hell, along with a final worldwide tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them.”

The five-piece are also set to bring their Let the Bad Times Roll Tour with The Offspring and Simple Plan tour to the US for 24 dates this August and September.

