SEC installs new director of operations

Experienced major event professional Colin Hartley has been installed as the new director of operations at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC).

Hartley has more than 20 years’ experience working across some of Scotland’s biggest events. He worked on the Glasgow 2018 European Championships, was championships director for the 2015 FIG World Gymnastics Championships, hosted at the OVO Hydro, and was head of festival operations for the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

In November 2024, the SEC will host the 92nd Interpol General Assembly, while the campus is also gearing up for a busy live entertainment season with the likes of Elton John, Shania Twain and Deacon Blue scheduled to perform at the Hydro before the end of 2023.

“I’ve been fortunate to work across some of the world’s biggest and most exciting events and I’m delighted to be bringing that experience to the home of Glasgow’s best events – right here at the SEC,” says Hartley. ‘Glasgow and indeed Scotland, has the capacity to rival even some of the world’s biggest cities when it comes to facilities and accessibility and I’m looking forward to helping the SEC solidify its prominence on the global events stage.”

As well as overseeing the operations around all events, Hartley will also play an integral role in the SEC’s strategy of becoming net zero by 2030.

“Colin is by far one of Scotland’s most seasoned event professionals and brings with him a wealth of valuable knowledge and experience,” adds Peter Duthie, chief executive of the SEC. “He will be an excellent addition to our senior team as we look to grow the SEC’s reputation as a world-class venue for events at all levels.”

Last week, the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) announced the appointment of 10 new directors to its company board.

The newly-appointed directors are Andy Duggan (agent – music division, WME), Anneliese Harmon (general manager, Music Managers Forum), David Mogendorff (head of EU Artist Services, TikTok), Dougie Brown (event producer, Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival), Horse McDonald (artist), Jennifer Anderson (co-owner, The Bothy Society), Phoebe Inglis-Holmes (presenter, BBC Introducing in Scotland), Sarah Johnston (client relations manager – EMEA, FUGA), Thursa Sanderson (chief executive, Drake Music Scotland) and Will Page (author, Tarzan Economics/Pivot).

The new directors complete a 15-strong board to provide strategic direction for the SMIA and support the work of the executive team.

“This is an outstanding set of appointments,” says SMIA interim chair Nick Stewart, who is also MD of Edinburgh venue Sneaky Pete’s. “I am very proud to have such an esteemed group of Scottish music industry professionals join the SMIA Board. Each is a significant figure in Scotland and beyond, and their commitment to help us in our mission to strengthen, empower and unite the Scottish music industry is very warmly welcomed.”

