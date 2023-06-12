Robbie Williams becomes Tickets For Good’s largest investor

The UK-based platform provides free and discounted tickets for UK live events to NHS and charity sector workers

Robbie Williams has become the largest investor in Tickets For Good, a platform providing free and discounted tickets for UK live events to NHS and charity sector workers.

It comes after the Sheffield-headquartered company raised £500,000 of equity in seed funding to expand the business to new audiences and territories.

In addition to Williams, Tickets For Good investors include Bethnal Green Ventures and US accelerator, Comcast NBCUniversal Sports Tech. The current investment round is expected to close at the end of June.

“Supporting access to the arts is a cause close to my heart,” says Robbie Williams. “The magic of live entertainment is something everyone should be able to benefit from, so I’m thrilled to be working with Tickets For Good.”

Stephen Rimmer, founder and CEO of Tickets For Good, comments: “As we continue to build the Tickets For Good offering, to have backing from one of our country’s most-loved entertainers in Robbie is a welcome endorsement of our work. Our expanded group of heavyweight investors underlines the strength of our mission-driven business strategy and, as we evolve with the next phase of our plans, their support and insight will be invaluable.”

Founded in 2019, Tickets For Good aims to increase the accessibility of live entertainment for NHS and charity sector workers, who can sign up to the platform as members for free and secure tickets by paying only a booking fee – a maximum of £3.95.

Through its partnerships with over 500 live events companies, the company has offered tickets to concerts from Williams himself, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, and festivals such as Parklife, Tramlines and Live at Leeds.

Tickets For Good currently has more than 200,000 users and has processed over 300,000 free and discounted tickets.

