RBK Fusion owner acquires lights festival pioneer

Germany's Gravitation Holding has expanded its events business with the addition of F&H Kultur and Entertainment

Gravitation Holding – the parent of German promoter RBK Fusion – has kickstarted the expansion of its events business with the acquisition of Frankfurt-based agency F&H Kultur and Entertainment.

F&H, which was founded 28 years ago by Wolfgang Flammersfeld and Reinhard Hartleif, organises 20 ‘festival of lights’ at parks in Germany, attracting 650,000 visitors per year to venues including Palmengarten in Frankfurt, Dortmund’s Westfalenpark, the Louisengärten in Mannheim and the Grugapark in Essen.

“It was always important that we could offer our employees a good perspective after our departure. This step has now been successfully taken,” says Flammersfeld, who will remain with the company as artistic director, with Justus Rittmeyer serving as operations manager.

“We looked at the work of Wolfgang and Reinhard with great admiration and are now even more pleased to be able to continue it”

Gravitation, which is led by MDs Rouven Bönisch and Kerem Sargut, is part of promoter and ticketing company Manos AG, which has around 600 employees in Germany and Austria. F&H Kultur and Entertainment will continue to expand its World of Light brand under its new ownership together with Gravitation.

“For us, the World Of Light events have always been a benchmark,” says Bönisch. “We looked at the work of Wolfgang and Reinhard with great admiration and are now even more pleased to be able to continue it.”

Following its recent debut in Denmark, Gravitation is planning to continue to expand its portfolio of light parks in Europe with the aim of working with new independent venue and promoting partners.

