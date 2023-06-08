Primavera Thursday called off on safety grounds

Promoters say the "persistent severe weather" of recent weeks has affected pre-production, with heavy storms also forecast

Primavera Sound Madrid’s first day proper has been cancelled for “safety reasons” due to adverse weather.

The Spanish festival held its opening party, headlined by Pet Shop Boys, last night (7 June) and was set to welcome acts including Blur, Halsey, New Order, Darkside, Central Cee, Loyle Carner, Le Tigre, Anderson Paak & Knxwledge, Sparks and Turnstile to the 96,000-cap Ciudad de Rock (City of Rock) in Arganda del Rey, Madrid today.

Promoters say the “persistent severe weather” of recent weeks has affected the pre-production of the festival, with heavy storms also forecast for this afternoon. And following discussions with the authorities and the recommendations of the relevant technical reports, the decision was made to call off the event.

“The Primavera Sound Madrid event on Thursday 8th June in the Ciudad del Rock of Arganda del Rey is cancelled for safety reasons, as well as the activity in the Cívitas Metropolitano scheduled for this Thursday,” says a statement. “The programme of the Auditorio Primavera (The Music Station) for the day will be maintained.

“Primavera Sound Madrid continues and will open its doors in the Ciudad del Rock in Arganda del Rey on Friday 9th and Saturday 10th June. The opening day this evening in the Cívitas Metropolitano is also continuing although, due to the rain, the opening of the doors has been delayed and finally La Paloma has not been able to perform; the rest of the concerts are still on schedule.”

Acts such as Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Rosalia and Calvin Harris are lined up for Friday and Saturday

Day tickets for Thursday 8 June will automatically be valid for Friday or Saturday. If tickets are not used on either of the two remaining days, they will be refunded automatically as soon as possible.

Kendrick Lamar, Depeche Mode, Baby Keem, Four Tet, Fred Again.., Skrillex and The Moldy Peaches are among acts lined up for tomorrow, with the likes of Rosalia, Calvin Harris, Bad Gyal, Caroline Polachek, Maneskin and St Vincent scheduled for Saturday.

Weekend tickets are priced €325.00 general admission and €545.00 VIP.

The 2023 instalment of Primavera Sound is taking place in two different Spanish cities across two weekends for the first time. The first weekend was staged at its usual location of Parc Del Fòrum, Barcelona from 1–3 June.

Following the cancellation of their set, Blur have announced they will play a free set tonight for Primavera ticket holders at 2,500-cap concert hall La Riviera in Madrid.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.