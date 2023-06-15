Poland to host K-pop stadium concert

Scheduled for 23 September, K-pop Nation x Korea Music Festival will be the inaugural K-pop stadium event to be held in Eastern Europe

Poland is to stage Eastern Europe’s first K-pop stadium concert.

Korea Management Federation (KMF), which represents upwards of 350 Korean entertainment agencies and labels, has announced K-pop Nation x Korea Music Festival will take place at Warsaw’s PGE Narodowy Stadium on 23 September.

The stadium can scale its capacity up to 72,900 for concerts. No acts have been announced as of yet but the Korea Herald reports eight K-pop acts are expected to perform at the event.

“We will show the essence of an authentic K-pop concert to foreign K-pop fans,” says KMF chair Yoo Jae-Woong. “Starting with Kpop Nation, we want to host K-pop concerts overseas regularly. We are also currently planning diverse projects to support K-pop rookies in expanding their reach to foreign markets.”

Poland is also set to host the three-day K-pop Stars Festival at Warsaw Babice Airport from 7-9 July

Poland is also set to host the three-day K-pop Stars Festival at Warsaw Babice Airport from 7-9 July. Acts will include SF9, AB6IX, Oneus, Epik High, CL Kang Daniel and Viviz. Local cover bands will perform before the concerts.

Throughout the event there will be attractions such as a Korean Festival Town within the site, traditional food, e-sports and a “K-Beauty zone”. Day tickets start at 420 zloty (€94), with three-day tickets available from 950 zloty (€213).

Europe’s first K-pop festival, the 44,000-cap Kpop.Flex, staged by K-Pop Europa in partnership with PK Events and Korean broadcaster SBS Television Network, debuted at Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park in May 2022. It returns to Germany this weekend and will launch in the UK from 22-24 September at The O2 in London.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.