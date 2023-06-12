Paquin Artists Agency acquires APA Canada

Veteran agents Ralph James and Jack Ross, who joined APA from UTA in 2017, are made SVPs at Paquin as part of the deal

Paquin Artists Agency (PAA) says it has become Canada’s largest booking agency with the acquisition of APA’s Canadian business, home to artists such as Nickelback and Billy Talent.

The move sees veteran agents Ralph James and Jack Ross – who joined APA (Agency for the Performing Arts) from UTA in 2017 – appointed PAA senior vice-presidents.

“With this acquisition, PAA expands its footprint by adding an incredible group of people led by Ralph and Jack while also broadening our roster of talented artists,” says PAA co-president Julien Paquin. “It’s a humbling moment to be reminded of the value of hard work and a shared vision of highlighting artistic excellence.”

Agent Mike Graham also makes the switch, along with agency staff, Lorraine Webb, Jean Wilkinson, Jenna MacDonald and Tristan Tammaro.

“I’m thrilled to see the conclusion of this deal and have the team here at APA Canada join Paquin Artists Agency,” says Jack Ross. “We know that joining PAA will create new and unique opportunities for our roster of clients. I want to thank Jim Gosnell and his team at APA for all their support and look forward to a continued productive relationship. I’ve long admired Julien and his team and couldn’t be happier to join them.”

“Paquin has grown into an international industry leader, and I look forward to working alongside them, digging in for our clients,” adds James.

PAA is part of full-service North American arts and entertainment company Paquin Entertainment Group, which has offices in Toronto, Winnipeg, Vancouver Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Nashville. Over the past year the firm has formed partnerships with Loft Entertainment, Blue Crane Agency, Action Entertainment and seen continued growth of its exhibition & theatrical and brand partnerships divisions.

APA’s broader business was recently linked with a merger with fellow US talent agency Artist Group International (AGI).

