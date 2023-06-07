Nova Rock invests €300k to protect against weather

The four-day Austrian festival kicks off today, headlined by Slipknot, The Prodigy, Tenacious D, Bidlerbuch and Die Ärzte

Organisers of Austria’s Nova Rock have invested hundreds of thousands of euros in site improvements ahead of this year’s festival, which begins today.

The four-day, 55,000-cap event runs from 7-10 June in Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, headlined by Slipknot, The Prodigy, Tenacious D, Bidlerbuch and Die Ärzte.

The 2022 event was marred by adverse weather, leading promoter Nova Music Entertainment, which is part of CTS Eventim’s Barracuda Music, to spend €300,000 on renewed lawns and drainage, plus a new network of paths for arrival and departure. A new shuttle service is also in operation.

“Of course we were nervous about the weather report, but last year sunshine was announced throughout and that wasn’t right,” Barracuda’s Ewald Tatar tells Kleine Zeitung. “In any case, it will be a great festival, both the visitors and the bands are very motivated.”

“The first acts for 2024 have already been confirmed and the weekend is also set”

Alas, heavy rain hit the site yesterday and continued throughout the night, with more rainfall expected today.

Other artists on the bill include Disturbed, Parkway Drive, Yungblud, Sum 41, Incubus and Casper, while another highlight promises to be a special performance honouring legendary Austrian musician Falco – 25 years after his death – which will take place directly after Die Ärzte’s headline set.

“His band and several guests will close the programme with the Falco Tribute,” says Tatar, who reveals he has already started booking acts for next year’s Nova Rock.

“The first day after the festival is the first before next year,” he adds. “The first acts for 2024 have already been confirmed and the weekend is also set.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.