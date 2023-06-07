PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Nova Rock invests €300k to protect against weather

The four-day Austrian festival kicks off today, headlined by Slipknot, The Prodigy, Tenacious D, Bidlerbuch and Die Ärzte

By James Hanley on 07 Jun 2023

Nova Rock, Austria

Nova Rock


Organisers of Austria’s Nova Rock have invested hundreds of thousands of euros in site improvements ahead of this year’s festival, which begins today.

The four-day, 55,000-cap event runs from 7-10 June in Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, headlined by Slipknot, The Prodigy, Tenacious D, Bidlerbuch and Die Ärzte.

The 2022 event was marred by adverse weather, leading promoter Nova Music Entertainment, which is part of CTS Eventim’s Barracuda Music, to spend €300,000 on renewed lawns and drainage, plus a new network of paths for arrival and departure. A new shuttle service is also in operation.

“Of course we were nervous about the weather report, but last year sunshine was announced throughout and that wasn’t right,” Barracuda’s Ewald Tatar tells Kleine Zeitung. “In any case, it will be a great festival, both the visitors and the bands are very motivated.”

“The first acts for 2024 have already been confirmed and the weekend is also set”

Alas, heavy rain hit the site yesterday and continued throughout the night, with more rainfall expected today.

Other artists on the bill include Disturbed, Parkway Drive, Yungblud, Sum 41, Incubus and Casper, while another highlight promises to be a special performance honouring legendary Austrian musician Falco – 25 years after his death – which will take place directly after Die Ärzte’s headline set.

“His band and several guests will close the programme with the Falco Tribute,” says Tatar, who reveals he has already started booking acts for next year’s Nova Rock.

“The first day after the festival is the first before next year,” he adds. “The first acts for 2024 have already been confirmed and the weekend is also set.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|05 Jun 2023

Superstruct acquires trio of European festivals

news|02 Jun 2023

Steve Homer on AEG Presents UK’s bold new era

comment|06 Jun 2023

An open letter to Coldplay from Music Venue Trust

news|06 Jun 2023

Manchester’s Co-op Live opening pushed back to ’24

feature|06 Jun 2023

A high note: Helene Fischer on tour

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

EA to CEO of European Festivals & SVP, International TouringAEG Presents

London, UKFull Time£40K - £45K + Benefits

Assistant Production Manager, indigo at The O2AEG Presents

North Greenwich, LondonFull Time£30K - £38K + Benefits

Senior Sales ManagerAEG Presents

London, UKFull Time£50K - £60K + Commission & Benefits

Business Development ExecutiveEventim UK

FlexibleFull Time£30K