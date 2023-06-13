MITC to offer therapeutic services at Roskilde

The organisation is partnering with Roadie Medic Clinic for artist therapy sessions on all three days of the 25-27 June gathering

The Music Industry Therapist Collective’s Soundcheck initiative will be on hand backstage at this year’s Roskilde Festival to provide psychological and physical health support to the event’s emerging artists as they gear up to play the iconic festival.

Combining music industry experience and clinical expertise, MITC’s specialist practitioners will be present on all three days of the 25-27 June gathering, providing daily workshops, and helping artists to build skills in areas that include:

Mindset with psychotherapist Tamsin Embleton

Perfectionism vs healthy striving, anticipating and coping with set-backs, and cultivating a growth mindset.

Preparing your body for Performance with injury prevention consultant Tome Levi

Understanding the physical demands of your role, identifying red flags, preventing injuries such as RSI, examples of static and dynamic exercises for pre-performance and post-performance routines.

Anxiety Relief with psychologist Rosana Corbacho

Targeted techniques to recognise anxiety triggers, calm nerves, boost confidence, and optimise their musical expression.

Stress Management with psychologist Anne Löhr

The impact of stress to mind, brain and body, what stressors you should pay special attention to as an artist, and what strategies are most effective for relief and resilience.

Breathwork with practitioner Marcus Blacker

The importance and benefits of functional breathing, better breathing habits, how to use breathwork for optimal performance and post-performance wind down, guided practice.

As a festival with so much focus on bringing new talent into the spotlight, we think it is of utmost importance to support these artists in as many ways as we can.

Artists performing at Roskilde will receive a free copy of Tamsin Embleton’s Touring and Mental Health: the Music Industry Manual in their dressing room. Covering topics including: emotional intelligence, depression, trauma, crisis management, anger, conflict, stress, addiction, eating disorders, anxiety, group dynamics, mindset, exercise, physical health, optimal performance, diversity and inclusion, romantic relationships, nutrition, sleep science, breathwork, meditation, mental capacity, psychological safety and post-tour recovery, the book is written by performing arts medicine professionals to provide robust clinical advice, cutting edge research, practical strategies and resources.

In addition, artists will be invited to book in with the Roadie Medic Clinic, where they can meet with performing arts medical doctor Dr Arun Castro or physiotherapist Adam Lawrenson free of charge. The Roadie Medic Clinic offers drop-in sessions providing practical advice around tour health, covering topics such as: hearing health, vocal health, musculoskeletal health, tiredness, jetlag/travel fatigue, injuries, gut health, performance anxiety and mental health crises.

Roskilde programme director Anders Wahrén says, “As a festival with so much focus on bringing new talent into the spotlight, we think it is of utmost importance to support these artists in as many ways as we can. This new collaboration with MITC Soundcheck is a step in that direction, as we offer sessions with international specialists to all acts performing in the first days of our festival.”

MITC founder Tamsin Embleton comments, “We are delighted to pair with Roskilde this year to roll out MITC Soundcheck. We know from research and many accounts in the press that artists can be pushed past the natural limits of their minds, brains and bodies when touring is intensive. This partnership enables us to prepare emerging artists for what may be to come – helping to build self-awareness through psychoeducation and on-site support, alongside practical, relevant skills they can implement as their career develops.”

And Dr Arun Castro adds, “The MITC Soundcheck programme with Roadie Medic at Roskilde looks to be a game changer in terms of how we care for artists on the road. As medical director, I’m delighted to be contributing to this year’s programme which sets a blueprint for levelling up backstage care for creatives. Just as guitarists have guitar techs and vocalists have vocal coaches, think of MITC Soundcheck as a holistic multi-disciplinary collective supporting artists to develop mind and body skills for life in live music.”

