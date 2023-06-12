Matt Bates on Primary Talent’s indie rebirth

"There was an understanding that trying to merge Primary into CAA wasn’t necessarily going to work for everybody"

Matt Bates has opened up on Primary Talent International’s return to independence, describing the move as “liberating” for the company.

The UK-based music talent agency was sold to ICM Partners in 2020, but went back to being independent in March following a management buyout after ICM’s acquisition by CAA.

In a new interview, Bates, who oversees all aspects of Primary as managing partner and CEO, says the split with CAA was “amicable”.

“There was an understanding that trying to merge Primary into CAA wasn’t necessarily going to work for everybody,” he tells Music Week. “It became obvious that there was scope to try and put something together and buy Primary back. It was always amicable.

Bates led the deal to re-establish Primary’s independent status alongside former ICM founding partner and COO Rick Levy. Agent Ben Winchester also serves as a board member alongside the duo.

“It’s very liberating to be able to forge our own identity in the music world again,” reflects Bates. “There’s no outside investment, we’re not answering to people who want to see a [specific] profit margin. To be purely independently owned by the agents is such a rarity.”

The agency elevated current Primary agents Laetitia Descouens, Sally Dunstone, Martje Kremers, Ed Sellers and LA-based Simon Clarkson to partner status in the wake of the deal and went on to hire veteran New York-based agent Peter Nash from ICM as a partner in April. Nash brought with him a roster including Kings of Leon, Pet Shop Boys, Regina Spektor, Steve Winwood, and Travis.

The booking agency, whose roster includes almost 460 clients including The 1975, The Cure, Lana Del Rey, Noel Gallagher, Jack Harlow, alt-J, Dropkick Murphys, and Patti Smith, operates from London, while maintaining a presence in Los Angeles and New York.

“This year is going to be bigger, better and busier in every shape or form,” says Bates. “It’s actually bigger than last year – no one thought that could happen. Talking to promoters, it’s the same across the board. So it does feel that we are truly back now as an industry, which is wonderful.”

Bates also discussed his expansion plans for the firm’s dance division.

“When we first talked about going independent, it was the first department that I identified as wanting to grow,” says Bates. “We’ve always had a really strong footing in the dance world. It’s something that is still thriving, still growing, and I feel very passionate about Primary making it a priority to grow that space.”

