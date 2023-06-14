Man killed in Michigan concert shooting

A 35-year-old man died and another was injured in the incident in Spring Valley Park, Kalamazoo on 10 June

Police have appealed for witnesses after one man was killed and another injured in a shooting at a concert in Michigan.

The incident took place at a show in Spring Valley Park, Kalamazoo last Saturday (10 June), which was attended by hundreds of people.

Shots were reportedly fired towards the end of the concert, killing 35-year-old Marcus Tillman from Kalamazoo. Another victim of the shooting – a 32-year-old local man – was treated at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Captain Rafael Diaz of the criminal investigation division of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the response from the emergency services was hampered by gig-goers fleeing the area.

“The killing of Mr Tillman occurred directly in front of many people attending the event”

“When officers located Mr Tillman, they attempted to render emergency medical aid, but the wounds were not survivable,” he says.

Police located more than 20 spent casings from the scene, but no arrests have yet been made and the investigation is open and active.

“The killing of Mr Tillman occurred directly in front of many people attending the event,” adds Diaz. “Detectives from the criminal investigation division at KDPS are asking that witnesses share videos taken from before and during the incident and to talk with detectives about what they saw.”

