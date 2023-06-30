Mad Cool promoters prepare new central site

Live Nation Spain has secured use of a location south of Madrid city centre in the Villaverde District for the festival

Organisers of Mad Cool Festival are busily finalising preparations on their brand new site for this year’s edition, in an effort to make the event more accessible for fans.

Live Nation Spain has secured use of a location south of Madrid city centre in the Villaverde District, which is at the centre of long-term plans for development as a cultural hub for the capital city. The three-day festival kicks off next Thursday, 6 July.

Mad Cool’s promoters have inked a pact with Madrid City Council to help transform the Villaverde site, which benefits from extensive public transport connections – a move which will also help meet the festival’s sustainability goals.

“Our main goal is to create a creative and environmentally friendly space of cultural development in Europe, to transform the area into a cultural hub for people who are environmentally conscious as well as lovers of art and music,” says Mad Cool director Javier Arnáiz. “The new site will increase tourism in the area whilst promoting the creation of new jobs in the area.

The proximity of the venue to the city centre is vital to strengthen the ties with the community and to ensure that everyone can enjoy the experience.

“This new location will be more accessible for festival goers, thanks to the extensive transportation network which also facilitates a more responsible and sustainable mobility. The venue capacity is 70,000 pax per day. We have built, everything from the ground, with great infrastructures that are totally prepared for any [inclement] weather, such as the absorption of rain.”

The relocation of the festival, closer to the centre of Madrid, has been embraced by fans, with general access tickets for the Saturday sold out while other passes can still be purchased via Mad Cool’s official channels. Organisers anticipate a large international audience for the event, alongside local residents and buyers from elsewhere in Spain.

In its new Villaverde home. Mad Cool will boast eight stages “with an incredible sound and space to enjoy the three days full of good vibes, music, sun… in the center of Madrid,” notes Arnáiz.

He continues, “Madrid is now one of the essential stops [for] national and international tours. Our line-up consists of 101 bands including huge names such as The Black Keys, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo, Mumford and Sons, Queens of the Stone Age, Ava Max, Sam Smith, The 1975, Nova Twins, Robbie Williams, Lil Nas X, Kaleo, Morgan, Franz Ferdinand, Tash Sultana, Paolo Nutini, Rina Sawayama, Jamie XX, Primal Scream, Machine Gun Kelly, among others.”

Having established itself as a summer destination for people in the music industry to meet and mingle, Arnáiz adds, “Our goal has always been to create an event and space capable of hosting major music stars, where the venue and its services would be one of the festival’s headliners, and where the audience – all the audience – would feel at home. People are really perceiving it this way, and the festival’s growth and establishment are happening very quickly. The proximity of the venue to the city centre is vital to strengthen the ties with the community and to ensure that everyone can enjoy the experience.”

Tickets for Mad Cool 2023 can be purchased here, with prices starting at €85 + booking fee.

