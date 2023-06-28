Longstanding Danish festival goes bankrupt

Earth, Wind and Fire, Santana, The Corrs, Boyzone, The Doors, East 17 and Thin Lizzy have performed at the 35,000-capacity event

Langelandsfestival, one of Denmark’s largest and longest-standing festivals, has filed for bankruptcy after wracking up debt in the millions.

Launched in 1991, the annual event typically takes place over four days in late July on Langeland island in south Denmark, with 35,000 people.

Earth, Wind and Fire, Santana, The Corrs, Boyzone, The Doors, East 17, Thin Lizzy, Craig David, Sugarbabes and Rick Astley are among the artists that have performed at the festival over the years.

In December 2022, it was announced that Langelandsfestival would not take place in 2023 due to a financial hangover from that year’s 30th-anniversary edition.

In a statement, organisers explained that they made a more significant investment in talent for the landmark 2022 edition, despite the festival reeling financially from the Covid-19 pandemic and the state of the economy.

“After all the bills for 2022 are paid, the result is a large deficit in the millions”

On top of that, the festival was unable to “sell the number of festival tickets that was crucial to ensure an acceptable festival economy” for that edition.

“After all the bills for 2022 are paid, the result is a large deficit in the millions,” read a statement. “Therefore, the conclusion is now that Langelandsfestival will not take place in 2023 under the auspices of AKP Group.”

AKP Group’s Allan K. Pedersen, who has owned the festival since 2006, said at the time: “It has always been a great joy for me to do the Langelands Festival, and even though the economy has fluctuated, I have always believed in the concept. However, the challenges of recent years, the market and future prospects as such have challenged me in that way of thinking.”

The company officially closed on 14 June “after an extensive search of the market for alternative solutions and several meetings with potential partners and stakeholders”.

The company says that there are no eligible invoices that are unpaid at this time.

“Although Langelandsfestival closes down, the memories and moments from the festival will always be part of our shared history,” read a recent statement. “Thank you for 30 years – we hope you will all support other festivals and cultural events in the future.”

