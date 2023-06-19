LN Spain sues council in €2m GNR sponsorship row

Guns N' Roses recent Vigo show was thrown into doubt following the late voiding of a lucrative municipal sponsorship deal

Live Nation Spain is taking legal action against Vigo council over the voiding of a near €2 million municipal sponsorship deal for Guns N’ Roses’ recent concert in the city.

The promoter stepped up to guarantee the 12 June date at Estadio Abanca Balaidos “out of respect to the fans” after it was plunged into doubt due to an “administrative error”, when local production company Sweet Nocturna allegedly failed to present the relevant documentation.

Sweet Nocturna argued the requested deed was “subject to confidentiality and data protection to which local companies have no possibility of access or management”.

According to El Periodico de Espana, LN Spain president Pino Sagliocco says the GNR show “would never have been possible” without the council’s €1.9m sponsorship pledge, and vows to pursue the authority “with all the laws”. “We have no choice but to claim our rights,” he adds.

The organisers say they are taking legal action to ensure “these bad, arbitrary practices do not happen again for the good of the sector”

The gig, which was attended by around 28,000 people, was described by Sagliocco – who has previously brought acts such as the Rolling Stones, Madonna and Muse to Vigo – as “one of the best concerts in the history of Galicia”. Sagliocco says he pressed ahead with the event given the “emotional and economic consequences”, claiming that cancelling would have undermined Vigo’s “prestige”.

Nonetheless, the organisers allege the show “was in danger at all times due to the malpractice of the Vigo City Council,” adding they are taking legal action to ensure “these bad, arbitrary practices do not happen again for the good of the sector”.

However, a joint press conference by Sagliocco and Sweet Nocturna planned for last Friday (16 June) was cancelled, leading Vigoe to speculate that a settlement may have been reached with the authorities.

Guns N’ Roses, who are represented by ITB outside North America, also performed in Spain at Madrid’s Civitas Metropolitan Stadium on Friday 9 June as part of the European leg of their We’re F’N’ Back! Tour. The US band also has upcoming festival headline dates at Tons of Rock in Norway (21 June), this weekend’s Glastonbury festival (24 June) and BST Hyde Park in London (30 June).

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.