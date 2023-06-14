LN Sweden appoints Eva Alm head of sustainability

In her new role, Alm will be responsible for "driving and developing Live Nation’s sustainability work"

Live Nation Sweden has appointed Eva Alm to the newly created role of head of sustainability.

Effective 7 August, Alm will be responsible for “driving and developing Live Nation’s sustainability work, including Sweden Rock Festival and the wholly owned subsidiary Luger”.

Alm joins from Espresso House Group where she was sustainability manager and developed and activated sustainability strategies.

She has held various senior roles in the hotel and hospitality industry and has an academic background in business leadership and international development cooperation.

“Sustainability work should be a natural part of our DNA and play a key role in the business decisions we make,” says Mattias Behrer, CEO of Live Nation Sweden.

“We want to and will contribute to change by inspiring our fans, employees, artists and partners – but also ourselves and the industry at large. [Live Nation Sweden festival] Way Out West is an example where we have shown through creative initiatives that it is possible to break norms and contribute to increased sustainability. Eva has solid experience in activating sustainability strategies and a great commitment, which is exactly what we are looking for in this role.”

Alm adds: “The commitment to sustainability issues is already great within Live Nation and I see it as an incredibly exciting opportunity to be part of the journey to drive sustainability work forward and contribute to both highly set business and sustainability goals.”

Live Nation Sweden’s stable of festivals includes Åre Sessions, Sweden Rock Festival, Lollapalooza Stockholm, and Way Out West. The latter became the world’s first ISO 20121 certified music festival in 2013, validating the event’s sustainability efforts.

Way Out West has been a vegetarian and largely dairy-free festival since 2012 which “helps to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 40%”.

Other examples of implemented sustainability initiatives include locally produced and environmentally friendly electricity; replacing fossil fuel-powered vehicles; replacing water-flushing toilets with vacuum-flushing variants, which reduced the water consumption at Sweden Rock Festival’s sanitation system by 75%.

This year, at Lollapalooza Stockholm,“a self-produced organic sparkling wine in aluminum cans will be launched “to use more sustainable deliveries and reduce the consumption of disposable materials on site”.

