news

Live Nation celebrates 75 years of Windrush

The promoter invited first generation representatives and their families to a special event at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town

By James Hanley on 26 Jun 2023

Barrington Levy


Live Nation UK and Ireland held a special event to celebrate 75 years of culture, music and influence bestowed on the UK by the first and subsequent generations of HMT Empire Windrush.

In recognition of the 75th anniversary of the landing of the Empire Windrush in the UK, the company invited first generation representatives and their families to O2 Forum Kentish Town in London last Thursday (22 June) for a performance by reggae legend Barrington Levy.

“We’re thrilled to have celebrated the incredible talent that arrived in the UK due to the first large groups of post-war Caribbean immigrants that arrived in the United Kingdom through Windrush,” says Funke Awoderu, Live Nation UK and Ireland director for diversity & inclusion.

“At Live Nation, live music is fundamental to everyone who works here, and these artists brought an explosion of jazz, blues, gospel, Latin and Calypso into the UK, which has continued to shape British Black music for many generations, from drum to jungle, to lovers rock, from roots and dub to ska, to reggae.”

“We cannot underestimate the impact Windrush has had on British music and culture”

Raye Cosbert, MD of Metropolis Music, part of Live Nation UK, adds: “We cannot underestimate the impact Windrush has had on British music and culture. UK live music culture has evolved with that influence at its heart, from Caribbean immigrants, influencing all styles, reggae to drum and bass to dubstep.

“Caribbean influences led to new musical genres like garage, jungle and grime, bringing together new forms and artists, introduced by children of the Windrush generation.”

Born in Jamaica in the mid ’60s, Levy shaped the evolution of reggae and steer it into sub genres like dancehall, fusion and ragga jungle.

“In the same way reggae Music was created from the fusion of the different African cultures who were brought to Jamaica by slavery, the same occurred when our Windrush generation emigrated to England to forge a better future,” he says. “The music provided a firm foundation and togetherness for our people to find refuge and give hope.”

 

Comments are closed.

