news

Live Nation announces new ‘anti-festival’ in US

"This isn’t 200 bands on 10 stages. It feels like an insanely stacked lineup you’d see at hall shows back in the day"

By Lisa Henderson on 21 Jun 2023

Jawbreaker is curating and headlining 1234FEST

Jawbreaker is curating and headlining 1234FEST


image © Wikimedia Commons/Aaron Rubin

Live Nation has announced the inaugural 1234FEST, an “anti-festival” curated by the members of the rock band Jawbreaker and their team.

Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker and Descendents will headline the two-city live music experience, with support from Joyce Manor, Pussy Riot, and Dilinger Four.

The debut festival will take place on 9 September at The JunkYard in Denver and on 23 September at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Philadelphia, with identical lineups.

“We have an arena headliner, legends and heroes sharing a stage with new blood and a groundbreaking women-powered band. This is punk rock”

“We wanted to put on the anti-festival,” says Rich Egan of West Bay Invitational, the promoter guise for the Jawbreaker team.

“This isn’t 200 bands on 10 stages. It feels like an insanely stacked lineup you’d see at hall shows back in the day and all of these bands have approached it that way. No egos, no rockstar bulls**t. We have an arena headliner, legends and heroes sharing a stage with new blood and a groundbreaking women-powered band. This is punk rock.”

1234Fest is the latest addition to an increasing trend of artist-curated festivals, which includes J.Cole’s Dreamville, Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw CarnivalSmashing Pumpkins’ The World Is A Vampire, Travis Scott’s Astroworld, Pharrell Williams’ Something In The Water and Meltdown festival.

 

Comments are closed.

