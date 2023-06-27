Lewis Capaldi pauses touring for “foreseeable future”

The Scottish singer-songwriter, who suffers from Tourette's Syndrome, was due to play 26 dates around the world between now and October

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has said he will take a break from touring for the “foreseeable future”.

The announcement comes days after he struggled to finish his Glastonbury set due to his Tourette’s Syndrome.

Glastonbury was the 26-year-old’s first live performance since taking a previous three-week break.

“First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world,” he began. “The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.”

He explained that he felt ready to return to the stage after cancelling dates scheduled for earlier this month but Saturday’s performance made it “obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order”.



“I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out,” he said.

“But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.

“I know I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can’t and I’d like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who’ve been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I’ve needed it more than ever.”

Capaldi, who is repped by agents Ryan Penty and Alex Hardee at Wasserman Music, was due to play 26 dates around the world between now and October including Reading and Leeds festivals.

“We’re gutted that Lewis Capaldi won’t be performing at R&L this year, but health comes first and we wish him a speedy recovery,” an update from Reading and Leeds read. “We’re working hard to book a replacement, stay tuned.”

