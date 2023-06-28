PROFILE

news

Lana Del Rey announces surprise European shows

The American singer-songwriter has announced dates in Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland and France around her BST Hyde Park headline slot

By James Hanley on 28 Jun 2023


image © Chuck Grant

Lana Del Rey has unveiled a slate of surprise European shows around her sold-out headline slot at BST Hyde Park next month.

The US singer-songwriter, who topped the bill on Glastonbury’s Other Stage last Saturday (24 June), will close the 2023 edition of the AEG-promoted London concert series on Sunday 9 July, and has now announced an extra run of dates at short notice.

The 38-year-old will play Italy’s La Prima Estate festival on 2 July, followed by gigs at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome in the Netherlands, Dublin’s 3Arena in Ireland and the Olympia in Paris, France.

“I love Europe and after playing Glastonbury, have decided to play a few more shows in various countries around my Hyde Park Show in London on July 9th,” she says. “Today I am announcing shows in Amsterdam on July 4th, Dublin on July 7th and Paris on July 10th. I look forward to seeing you all.”

The American’s Glastonbury’s set was curtailed by a curfew after she took to the stage 30 minutes late

The American’s Glastonbury’s set was curtailed by a curfew after she took to the stage 30 minutes late.

“I was so fucking late that I am about to rush this set today,” she told the crowd. “If they cut power, they cut power. I’m super fucking sorry. My hair takes so long to do. I love you to death. Let’s keep on running the set as it’s supposed to go.”

Del Rey is also due to perform North American festival slots at Festival d’ete in Quebec, Canada (15 July), Lollapalooza in Chicago, Illinois (6 August), Outside Lands in San Francisco, California (12 August) and All Things Go in Columbia, Maryland (1 October).

 

