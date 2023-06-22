PROFILE

news

Kim Petras announces Feed The Beast world tour

The Grammy Award-winning pop star has planned a 34-date outing in support of her much-anticipated debut album

By Lisa Henderson on 22 Jun 2023

Kim Petras

Kim Petras


Grammy Award-winning pop star Kim Petras has announced a 34-date world tour in support of her upcoming debut album Feed The Beast.

The Live Nation-produced outing kicks off in North America on 27 September, visiting theatres in Austin, Miami, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Nashville and Houston, before concluding in San Diego on 22 November.

Venues on the leg include YouTube Theater (cap. 6,000) in Los Angeles, California, FPL Solar Amphitheater (8,500) in Miami, Florida, and Brooklyn Mirage (7,500) in New York.

Petras became the first openly transgender artist to receive a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

The European leg of the Feed The Beast world tour will commence on 13 February 2024 in Birmingham, UK. Stops include Manchester, London, Brussels, Paris, Cologne, Amsterdam and Milan.

Venues include London’s Eventim Apollo (5,300), Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse (3,500) and Berlin’s Columbiahalle (3,500). Presale for the tour starts on 22 June before general on sale on 26 June at KimPetras.com.

The WME-repped star will release her much-anticipated debut album Feed The Beast this Friday (23 June).

Petras made history earlier this year by becoming the first openly transgender artist to receive a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Unholy” ft Sam Smith, and the second transgender woman to win a Grammy following Wendy Carlos.

 

