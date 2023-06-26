Italy Loves Romagna benefit gig raises €2.5m

The Italian music community united to stage the fundraising concert in support of the flood-hit Emilia-Romagna region

A benefit concert for victims of the devastating recent flooding in Italy has raised more than €2.5 million.

The Italy Loves Romagna event drew around 40,000 people to the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, near Bologna, on Saturday (24 June) with a TV audience of 3.5 million also tuning in. Ticket sales alone brought in €1.8m, according to Billboard Italia.

Last month’s flooding in the Emilia-Romagna area left 15 people dead and caused €8.8 billion worth of damage to property and infrastructure. It has been described as the country’s worst disaster in a century.

The show, which was organised by Friends & Partners, Riservarossa, Vivo Concerti and Magellano Concerti, featured 18 artists including Andrea Bocelli, Laura Pausini, Zucchero, Blanco, Luciano Ligabue, Madame, Fiorella Mannoia and Gianni Morandi.

“It is what we need to restart cultural heritage as we have decided in various municipalities in the affected Romagna,” says the region’s president Stefano Bonaccini.

“I hope we can reach €3m, which in reality are a drop, the needs are much greater, but I hope this drop in the ocean can be an example for everyone”

Undersecretary for culture Gianmarco Mazzi says the fundraiser was a success “beyond all expectations”. Further donations to the cause will be accepted until 5 July.

“I hope we can reach €3m, which in reality are a drop, the needs are much greater, but I hope this drop in the ocean can be an example for everyone,” he adds.

The show comes 11 years after Italia Loves Emilia, a fundraising concert held in 2012 to support the earthquake victims of Emilia Romagna.

A separate fundraiser – Music Valley-Romagna Mia, Live Charity Concert – is also being planned for 5 August at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit in Imola, as part of its 70th anniversary of the motor racing venue.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.