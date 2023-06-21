FKP Scorpio festivals set advance ticket records

The promoter says more than 50k tickets have already been sold in the presale for Hurricane and Southside's 2024 editions

FKP Scorpio’s flagship Hurricane and Southside festivals in Germany have set advance booking records after putting tickets on sale for 2024.

Fans bought over 50,000 tickets on the first day of the presale, setting a new bar in the 20-plus-year history of the twin festivals in Scheeßel (Hurricane) and Neuhausen ob Eck (Southside), which have a combined capacity of 143,000.

Each batch of 10,000 tickets for the first price level of €199 sold out within just 20 minutes for both festivals, which will take place from 21-23 June next year. At the end of yesterday (20 June), more than 50,000 tickets has been snapped up, surpassing the record of 40,000 tickets sold on the first day from last year.

“This response means a lot to us personally, as we see it as a clear sign that our guests had a great time at Hurricane and Southside 2023,” says FKP founder and CEO Folkert Koopmans. “As we have not yet released any acts for the coming year, this result is also an enormous vote of confidence, which is perhaps even more valuable than any economic success.

“In any case, we will thank our guests with a great festival – the preparations for this are in full swing, so we will soon be in touch with the first acts for Hurricane and Southside 2024.”

“The fact that we were almost sold out in view of the current economic challenges makes us grateful and we consider it a vote of confidence”

The 2023 festivals, whose line-up included Muse, Die Ärzte, Placebo, Queens of the Stone Age, The 1975 and Loyle Carner, were held from 16-18 June and came close to selling out, according to organisers.

“We have a festival weekend behind us with the best weather and great music, which our guests turned into a euphoric and peaceful music festival,” FKP MD Stephan Thanscheidt tells Visions. “The fact that we were almost sold out in view of the current economic challenges makes us grateful and we consider it a vote of confidence from our guests.”

Elsewhere, Southside festival director Benjamin Hetzer praises the event’s sustainability initiatives.

“In addition to the fact that the festival went smoothly and our guests had a great time, I am very pleased that we are consistently developing further in the area of ​​sustainability,” he says. “We now cover more than 50 percent of our electricity needs from sustainable fixed electricity. In concrete terms, this means that we can operate the Green, Blue and Red Stages, as well as many other trades, with green electricity. Our investment in the local power grid has more than paid for itself.”

