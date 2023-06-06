Hip Hop 50 Live concert announced

Marking the genre's 50th birthday, Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium will feature legends including Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube

A celebratory concert marking hip-hop’s 50th birthday has been announced for New York’s Yankee Stadium in The Bronx.

Scheduled for Friday 11 August, Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium will feature Run DMC’s Bottom of the Ninth…The Walk-Off performance, plus legends including Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube, while a Queens of Hip Hop set will feature the likes of Eve, Lil Kim, Remy Ma and Trina.

“I am honoured to hit the stage in the Bronx, the birthplace of Hip Hop and celebrate all of my heroes,” says Run.

“Aug 11th is Hip Hop’s 50th birthday! So…’Up in the Bronx’ where it all started we will be celebrating this historic moment in history! I am honoured to pay tribute to the culture that allowed this little shy kid from Queens to grow up and become The Mighty King of Rock,” adds DMC.

The anniversary event is being co-produced by Nas’ entertainment company Mass Appeal, Live Nation and the New York Yankees

Other performers on the night will include: T.I., Fat Joe, Common, A$AP Ferg, EPMD, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco and Slick Rick. Additionally, a Pillars of Hip-Hop set will star Kool Herc & Cindy Campbell, Grandmaster Caz, Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Roxanne Shante, Scorpio and the Sugar Hill Gang. A Legendary DJ set, meanwhile, will showcase Clark Kent, Marley Marl, Mannie Fresh and Battlecat.

Tickets start at US$50, with early bird access to the sale granted to Renaissance Youth Center, New Settlement, SCAN-Harbor, Madison Square Boys & Girls Club, Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, North East Bronx YMCA, Castle Hill YMCA, New York Urban League, Hispanic Federation, Bronx Chamber of Commerce, Bronx Community Foundation, and CORO New York Leadership Center.

The anniversary event is being co-produced by Nas’ entertainment company Mass Appeal, Live Nation and the New York Yankees. Additional acts will be announced in the coming weeks. Emmy Award-winning BASSic Black Entertainment CEO Adam Blackstone is serving as managing creative music director along with partner Omar Edwards, musical director for Jay-Z.

Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium is the latest announcement surrounding Mass Appeal’s cross-platform Hip Hop 50 initiative.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.