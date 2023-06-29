Hideaway festival cancelled due to “cost of living crisis”

"Despite our best efforts, we are unable to meet the costs associated with delivering a top-quality event on such a large scale"

Hideaway Festival, a new 20,000-capacity event in the UK, has been cancelled due to “the cost of living crisis”.

It would have been the first-ever festival to take place at the Crix, a grade two listed building in Essex with 51.5 acres of gardens and parkland.

Bastille, Clean Bandit, James Bay, Texas, Ella Henderson, Lucy Spraggan, Freya Ridings and Jake Bugg were slated to perform at the family-friendly event, scheduled for 4 and 6 August 2023.

The boutique festival was launched by promoter Roy Trickett, a co-founder of Norwich’s Sundown Festival (now owned by ULive). A longtime promoter in the southeast of England, Trickett has also organised concerts at Hylands Park, Sandringham, Broadlands and Gatcombe Park.

He also tried to get Hideaway off the ground during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

“We have encountered numerous challenges, including escalating production costs and the prevailing cost of living crisis,” said a spokesperson. “Despite our best efforts, we are unable to meet the costs associated with delivering a top-quality event on such a large scale.”

The spokesperson said that all customers would receive refunds for the event.

The cancellation comes despite organisers announcing on 25 April that its early bird and tier one tickets were sold out, and suggesting other packages were nearly sold out.

Ticket prices for the festival varied but single-day early-bird passes sold for £60. The event offered glamping options and allowed customers to pay in instalments.

Other festivals that will not take place in 2023 include Falls Festival (Australia), Rolling Loud (US), Summerburst (Sweden), Hills of Rock (Bulgaria), InMusic (Croatia), Wireless Germany, Hear Hear (Belgium) and Tempelhof Sounds and Tempelhof Sounds Presents (Germany).

