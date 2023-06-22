Hail storm at Louis Tomlinson gig injures 100

"When I say I've booked a 39-date arena tour for Louis, people can't believe it and they can't believe his ticket sales," says Tomlinson's agent
By Lisa Henderson on 22 Jun 2023
Nearly 100 concertgoers were injured by a powerful hail storm that crashed down during Louis Tomlinson’s outdoor show in Colorado on Wednesday night (21 June).
Fans of the English singer-songwriter were forced to run for cover as “golf-ball-sized” hail rained down on the iconic Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre.
Seven people were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and another 80 to 90 attendees were treated on the scene, West Metro Fire Rescue said.
my dad took this right after i was safe backstage. it was straight out of a horror movie. pic.twitter.com/cCzY2jiDIE
— madi♡²⁸ todayyy (@anditslou) June 22, 2023
The injured suffered broken bones and lacerations, according to the rescue service said.
“Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back!” said Tomlinson in a tweet. “Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!”
Tonight was the scariest night of my life. It started pelting people with hail at Red Rocks and my sister and I luckily found shelter under a sign. I am bleeding and have huge bumps on my head from the hail. Hoping everyone made it out safely. pic.twitter.com/jong1SBuYd
— nicole (@nikkitbfh) June 22, 2023
The Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre had initially said that Tomlinson’s show would be affected by a weather delay as it urged concertgoers to “please seek shelter in your vehicle.”
It later said the show had officially been postponed. “Please be safe exiting the amphitheatre — we’ll have more information for ticket holders soon,” the venue said in a tweet.
