news

Hail storm at Louis Tomlinson gig injures 100

Some concertgoers were left with broken bones and lacerations after "golf-ball-sized" hail rained down on the iconic Red Rocks venue

By Lisa Henderson on 22 Jun 2023

Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre

Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre


image © Jesse Goodier

Nearly 100 concertgoers were injured by a powerful hail storm that crashed down during Louis Tomlinson’s outdoor show in Colorado on Wednesday night (21 June).

Fans of the English singer-songwriter were forced to run for cover as “golf-ball-sized” hail rained down on the iconic Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre.

Seven people were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and another 80 to 90 attendees were treated on the scene, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

The injured suffered broken bones and lacerations, according to the rescue service said.

“Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back!” said Tomlinson in a tweet. “Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!”

The Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre had initially said that Tomlinson’s show would be affected by a weather delay as it urged concertgoers to “please seek shelter in your vehicle.”

It later said the show had officially been postponed. “Please be safe exiting the amphitheatre — we’ll have more information for ticket holders soon,” the venue said in a tweet.

