Gorillaz cancel 2023 North America stadium tour

Gorillaz have scrapped their short run of stadium shows in North America, mere weeks after it was announced.

Damon Albarn’s virtual band was due to play four stadium shows in Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, and Boston this September in support of their new album ‘Cracker Island’.

Kaytranada, Lil Yachty, and Remi Wolf were due to support the band on the outing, dubbed ‘The Gateway Tour’.

“Due to scheduling conflicts and circumstances beyond our control, the previously announced Gorillaz shows in September have been cancelled,” read a statement from ticket providers.

“We are gutted not to be able to perform for you this year”

“Refunds will be issued automatically at your point of purchase and will be processed as quickly as possible, there is nothing further for you to do at this time. Please allow for up to 30 days for the refund to process.”

Gorillaz themselves added: “We are gutted not to be able to perform for you this year. We were really looking forward to it and we hope to get back to you again as soon as we can. We love our Gorillaz family and we can’t wait to see you again.”

In April, Gorillaz performed both Coachella weekends, joined by a bevy of guests, including Bad Bunny, Beck, Yasiin Bey, Thundercat, Little Simz, Del the Funky Homosapien, and the surviving members of De La Soul.

Albarn is on tour with Blur this summer. The outing began last month with some intimate UK warm-up gigs ahead of the Britpop band’s two huge concerts at Wembley Stadium next month.

