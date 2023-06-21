Glastonbury ceremony to remember CAA’s Ben Kouijzer

Festival organisers have planted a tree along with Kouijzer’s ashes at a site on the border of The Kings Meadow

CAA and the family of late agent Ben Kouijzer are extending an open invite to anyone attending Glastonbury Festival this week to join them at an informal ceremony to celebrate his life.

Festival organisers have planted a tree along with Kouijzer’s ashes at a site on the border of The Kings Meadow, which sits between Greenpeace and The Stone Circle.

Anyone who will be at Glastonbury is invited to the ceremony at the tree on Friday 23 June at 3pm, to raise a glass to Kouijzer. The invite is extended to all those who knew Ben, and to those that didn’t have the chance to meet but would still like to pay respects. Guests are asked to please bring a shot of tequila (Ben’s favourite) for those who drink, or something else for those who don’t drink (or don’t like tequila).

The coordinates for the gathering are 51°08’45.6″N 2°35’03.6″W. The location can be seen in this video.

Kouijzer, who also previously worked at UTA, was 36 when he passed in November 2020. He had been diagnosed with malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumour (MPNST), a rare and aggressive type of cancer.

