PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Glastonbury ceremony to remember CAA’s Ben Kouijzer

Festival organisers have planted a tree along with Kouijzer’s ashes at a site on the border of The Kings Meadow

By Gordon Masson on 21 Jun 2023

Ben Kouijzer

Ben Kouijzer


CAA and the family of late agent Ben Kouijzer are extending an open invite to anyone attending Glastonbury Festival this week to join them at an informal ceremony to celebrate his life.

Festival organisers have planted a tree along with Kouijzer’s ashes at a site on the border of The Kings Meadow, which sits between Greenpeace and The Stone Circle.

Anyone who will be at Glastonbury is invited to the ceremony at the tree on Friday 23 June at 3pm, to raise a glass to Kouijzer. The invite is extended to all those who knew Ben, and to those that didn’t have the chance to meet but would still like to pay respects. Guests are asked to please bring a shot of tequila (Ben’s favourite) for those who drink, or something else for those who don’t drink (or don’t like tequila).

The coordinates for the gathering are 51°08’45.6″N  2°35’03.6″W. The location can be seen in this video.

 

Kouijzer, who also previously worked at UTA, was 36 when he passed in November 2020. He had been diagnosed with malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumour (MPNST), a rare and aggressive type of cancer.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|19 Jun 2023

Two killed in shooting at festival campsite

news|20 Jun 2023

Taylor Swift unveils European leg of Eras Tour

news|19 Jun 2023

LN Spain sues council in €2m GNR sponsorship row

news|16 Jun 2023

Montreux Jazz Festival boss on Claude Nobs’ legacy

news|19 Jun 2023

UTA hosts gala opening for new London office

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Website & Insights ManagerIndependent Society of Musicians (ISM)

London, UKFull Time£35K - £40K DOE

Conference ProgrammersEurosonic Noorderslag

Groningen, NLPart TimeTBC

Head Of TicketingFKP Scorpio UK

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Junior Promoter & Assistant to Head of ComedyAEG Presents

London, UK (Inc. travel to Edinburgh)Full Time£30K + Benefits